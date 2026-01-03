Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

Accident occurred as group traveling to a temple lost control on rural road in Phibun Rak district

Daniel Holmes Published: January 3, 2026, 9:48 AM
A fatal road accident in Udon Thani province left one person dead and eight others injured after a passenger van carrying pilgrims suffered a tire blowout and slammed into a roadside tree on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 1.50pm on January 2, 2026, on the Nong Han–Phibun Rak road between Ban Nai Yom and Ban Don Kloi in Phibun Rak district. Rescue workers from Phibun Rak Hospital were alerted to the crash and immediately dispatched emergency teams to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders found a private van that had veered off the roadway and collided head-on with a large tree. The vehicle sustained severe damage, and all nine passengers inside were trapped. Rescue personnel used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the injured victims from the wreckage before transporting them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Officials confirmed that eight passengers were injured, three of them critically. One of the critically injured victims, identified as Mr. Thiang Mokhom, later died from his injuries despite medical efforts to save him.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the passengers were originally from Surin province and had fled unrest near the border area in recent weeks. They had been temporarily staying with relatives in Udon Thani province before setting out on the trip. According to police, the group was traveling from Ban Khao Wua in Phang Ngou subdistrict, Nong Han district, with the intention of visiting Wat Pa Dong Nong Tan temple to pray and seek blessings.

Witness accounts and initial findings suggest that while the van was traveling along the rural stretch of road, one of its tires suddenly burst. The blowout caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, sending it off the road and into the tree at high speed. The force of the impact trapped passengers inside and caused extensive damage to the van.

Local police officers have cordoned off the area and are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the tire failure and whether factors such as vehicle condition, speed, or road conditions contributed to the crash. The driver is expected to be questioned as part of the inquiry.

Authorities urged motorists to ensure vehicles are properly maintained, particularly tires, before undertaking long-distance travel. They also reminded drivers to exercise caution on rural roads, where limited lighting and roadside obstacles can increase the severity of accidents.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over road safety and vehicle inspections, especially for vans transporting groups of passengers across provinces.

