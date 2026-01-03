Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

A fire completely destroyed a monk’s living quarters at a well-known temple in the Nimit Mai area of Bangkok on the morning of January 3, 2026, prompting an urgent response from firefighters and an ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The incident was reported at 8.27am through the 199 emergency hotline. Firefighters from the Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to Wat Buakaew Sratthatham, located on Soi Nimit Mai 19 in Sai Kong Din Subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa District.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a two-story wooden monk residence fully engulfed in flames. Thick smoke was visible from a distance as the fire spread rapidly through the structure, which was primarily constructed of wood. Firefighters deployed multiple water lines to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings within the temple compound.

Officials said it took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. By the time the flames were extinguished, the monk’s living quarters had been completely gutted. An adjacent monk residence sustained minor fire damage, but crews were able to contain the situation before further structures were affected.

Temple officials confirmed that no monks or civilians were injured in the incident. At the time of the fire, the affected building was unoccupied, allowing firefighters to focus entirely on containment and prevention efforts.

Police officers from the local precinct, along with fire investigators, secured the area after the fire was extinguished. Initial inspections began shortly after 9.00am, with authorities documenting damage, assessing structural safety, and collecting evidence that may help determine the origin of the blaze.

Preliminary assessments have not yet identified a definitive cause. Investigators are examining whether an electrical fault, unattended electrical equipment, or another source may have triggered the fire. Officials noted that wooden monk dwellings are particularly vulnerable to rapid fire spread due to their construction and age.

Temple representatives said cleanup and temporary accommodations for monks will be arranged while damage assessments continue. Local authorities emphasized the importance of fire safety inspections at religious sites, especially older wooden structures, to reduce future risks.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials stated that further updates will be released once forensic examinations and witness interviews are completed. Source Khaosod.