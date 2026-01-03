Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

Blaze guts wooden monk residence at Wat Buakaew Sratthatham in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district; no injuries reported

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 11:19 AM
51 1 minute read
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger

A fire completely destroyed a monk’s living quarters at a well-known temple in the Nimit Mai area of Bangkok on the morning of January 3, 2026, prompting an urgent response from firefighters and an ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze.

The incident was reported at 8.27am through the 199 emergency hotline. Firefighters from the Bang Chan Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to Wat Buakaew Sratthatham, located on Soi Nimit Mai 19 in Sai Kong Din Subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa District.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a two-story wooden monk residence fully engulfed in flames. Thick smoke was visible from a distance as the fire spread rapidly through the structure, which was primarily constructed of wood. Firefighters deployed multiple water lines to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings within the temple compound.

Officials said it took approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. By the time the flames were extinguished, the monk’s living quarters had been completely gutted. An adjacent monk residence sustained minor fire damage, but crews were able to contain the situation before further structures were affected.

Temple officials confirmed that no monks or civilians were injured in the incident. At the time of the fire, the affected building was unoccupied, allowing firefighters to focus entirely on containment and prevention efforts.

Police officers from the local precinct, along with fire investigators, secured the area after the fire was extinguished. Initial inspections began shortly after 9.00am, with authorities documenting damage, assessing structural safety, and collecting evidence that may help determine the origin of the blaze.

Preliminary assessments have not yet identified a definitive cause. Investigators are examining whether an electrical fault, unattended electrical equipment, or another source may have triggered the fire. Officials noted that wooden monk dwellings are particularly vulnerable to rapid fire spread due to their construction and age.

Related Articles

Temple representatives said cleanup and temporary accommodations for monks will be arranged while damage assessments continue. Local authorities emphasized the importance of fire safety inspections at religious sites, especially older wooden structures, to reduce future risks.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials stated that further updates will be released once forensic examinations and witness interviews are completed. Source Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire destroys monk’s living quarters at Nimit Mai temple, investigation underway

11 seconds ago
Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

42 minutes ago
Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Van carrying passenger crashes after tire blowout, one killed and eight injured

2 hours ago
Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery | Thaiger Crime News

Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

21 hours ago
Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Sea of Trash: Garbage covers Patong beach after New Year countdown

23 hours ago
Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Expert predicts drier rainy season starting July because of El Niño

1 day ago
Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to &#8220;Wash the pot yourself&#8221; | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

1 day ago
New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days

2 days ago
Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

Japanese expat shares Why you must carry a stack of 20-Baht notes in Thailand

2 days ago
Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

2 days ago
Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell returns: Temps to drop across Thailand from Jan 2-6

2 days ago
King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

2 days ago
M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

3 days ago
BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List | Thaiger Travel

BBC snubs Thailand, picks Phnom Penh for 2026 travel List

3 days ago
Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C | Thaiger Bangkok News

Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

3 days ago
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

3 days ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

3 days ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

3 days ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

4 days ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

4 days ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

4 days ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

4 days ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

4 days ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

4 days ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

4 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 3, 2026, 11:19 AM
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.