Border breakthrough: Thailand and Cambodia agree to disarm

Military leaders agree on phased plan to ease long-standing dispute

Published: October 30, 2025, 10:53 AM
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to begin withdrawing heavy weapons from their shared border in a phased plan to ease tensions and restore peace.

Both nations have agreed to begin withdrawing heavy weaponry in a phased operation starting November 1.

The move follows a high-level Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting at the Chong Chom checkpoint in Surin province. The decision aims to de-escalate military tensions that have simmered since armed clashes erupted in July.

According to a military source, the withdrawal will unfold in three stages and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026. Representatives from both countries’ defence ministries endorsed the plan following a special General Border Committee (GBC) session in Kuala Lumpur, which was also attended by the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia.

The leaders signed a declaration to restore normal relations and promote peace in the border region, an area that has long been a flashpoint for disputes.

A joint show of goodwill was already in motion, with two Thai M60A3 tanks withdrawn from the frontline and relocated to Saraburi province on October 28. Members of the ASEAN Observer Team from Malaysia and the Philippines were on-site to witness the operation.

Photo courtesy of Camboja News

Major General Kampanart Wapansu, chief-of-staff of Thailand’s Second Army and secretary of the Thai RBC, co-chaired the recent meeting with Brigadier General Nith Narong, deputy chief-of-staff of Cambodia’s Military Region 4. The pair finalised the withdrawal blueprint, which outlines detailed timelines and logistics for each phase.

“The coordinated plan is a step forward in restoring stability along the border,” a Thai military source said.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The formal agreement will be signed by the commanders of Thailand’s Second Army and Cambodia’s Military Region 4 during a ceremony at the Chong Chom crossing at 2pm tomorrow, October 31.

Officials have also scheduled a follow-up meeting on November 15 to assess the outcome of Phase 1, resolve any issues, and finalise preparations for the next stages of withdrawal, according to Bangkok Post.

The agreement marks a turning point in bilateral relations and reflects a broader push within ASEAN to address regional conflicts through dialogue and cooperation.

Published: October 30, 2025, 10:53 AM
