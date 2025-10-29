Thai army tells Cambodia: Meet our terms or no soldiers release

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has confirmed it will release 18 detained Cambodian soldiers, captured in Sisaket in July, only if the Cambodian government fully complies with four stringent conditions.

RTA spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree said the conditions, grounded in international law, must be met before any release is possible.

“Hostile actions must cease significantly, and Cambodia must meet the four demands set by the Thai government.”

The conditions include:

Maj. Gen. Winthai said the two countries had already made some progress. A symbolic gesture was made when tanks were pulled back from the border during the signing of a Thai-Cambodian peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand has proposed mine clearance in 13 key areas, with work reportedly already underway in four of them.

On the issue of criminal activity, the Thai government has tasked the Royal Thai Police and the Interior Ministry with identifying the locations of scam gangs operating from Cambodia. That intelligence is being passed on to Phnom Penh for enforcement.

The RTA also indicated it would monitor the agreement’s implementation closely.

“If there is insufficient progress, the army may take additional legal or international steps to safeguard national sovereignty,” Maj. Gen. Winthai said.

The move comes in response to recent reports suggesting Cambodian soldiers had laid landmines inside Thai territory and growing concerns about Cambodia serving as a hub for global scam operations, reported Bangkok Post.

The RTA’s announcement also followed reports that the United States had urged Thailand to release the detained Cambodian soldiers without delay.

However, Maj. Gen. Winthai made it clear that any decision would depend entirely on Cambodia’s actions and compliance.

“Thailand is committed to peace, but not at the expense of national security.”