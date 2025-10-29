Pattaya mayor orders urgent cleanup of city eyesores

Officials push enforcement on signs, squatters, and road repairs

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:29 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya’s mayor chaired a key meeting with city officials to review ongoing infrastructure issues, enforce building codes, and accelerate urban cleanups.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet chaired a high-level policy meeting yesterday, October 28, at City Hall, aiming to accelerate lagging public works and enforce regulations across the city. The session reviewed outstanding issues from the previous meeting and introduced measures to keep municipal developments on track.

A major focus was Soi Phothisan 6 to 8, where just one homeowner remains in dispute over a relocation order. The resident, refusing to vacate despite ongoing negotiations, claims city-issued registration dating back over 30 years. The case has now been moved to district-level mediation.

Meanwhile, on Soi Aow Leaw Sien, where the court ordered evacuation from public land, Pattaya’s legal team coordinated with the Legal Execution Department to begin demolition by today, October 29. The city plans to dismantle all accessible structures with assistance from Bang Lamung district officials.

The Engineering Department also reported ongoing problems with overhanging business signs breaching the legal 60cm limit. On Pattaya Central Road, 24 non-compliant signs were identified in early October. Two have already been fixed, with enforcement continuing.

On Walking Street, a previous enforcement drive significantly reduced infractions. A follow-up on October 22 found 15 signs still in violation. Businesses have until November 3 to comply, with officials closely monitoring progress to ensure safety and emergency access.

Updates on the National Sports Centre Eastern Region revealed delays due to pending roof cost approvals. Construction will resume once pricing is confirmed by city executives and the central committee.

Another pressing issue raised was the misuse of private plots being used as public spaces. Jomtien Soi 3 drew particular attention due to reports of drug activity and encroachment. Officials were ordered to enforce the Building Control Act to improve safety and uphold Pattaya’s image.

Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn will supervise repairs to sidewalks on Thepprasit Road and implement stricter parking control to prevent further damage, reported The Pattaya News.

Mayor Poramet reminded all departments to report progress monthly and coordinate promotion of city events. He emphasised the need to support local economic activity while showing respect during the national mourning period.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:29 PM
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.