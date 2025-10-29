Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

Thailand’s prime minister dismissed concerns that a new rare earth cooperation deal with the US could strain relations with China, calling it goodwill.

PM Anutin Charnvirakul made the remarks after returning from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, addressing media at Don Mueang’s Wing 6 terminal in Bangkok yesterday, October 28.

Anutin was responding to questions about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Thailand and the United States on cooperation in the rare earth sector, a strategic resource critical for electronics and defence.

He clarified that the MOU is merely a preparatory framework in case Thailand uncovers commercially viable rare earth deposits.

“If such resources are discovered, they could benefit the country. We will jointly study and explore cooperation with the United States, especially since they have more advanced technology and market access.”

Anutin stressed the deal is non-exclusive and non-binding.

“This is not a concession or exclusive agreement. If Thailand can process, market, and develop the technology by itself, the MOU can be terminated. It’s simply groundwork for possible cooperation.”

On why the deal was signed without public notice, Anutin said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had handled the talks transparently and within Cabinet approval.

“Thailand gains more by showing goodwill and friendship. We’re in talks with the US on multiple issues, including trade and tariffs. A cooperative stance strengthens our position.”

Asked whether the MOU could strain ties with China, Anutin dismissed the concern.

“If we meet China, we will explain everything clearly. There’s been no pressure from the US whatsoever.”

He also addressed speculation that the deal was tied to a future aircraft purchase from the US.

“As for the rumoured MOU for buying 80 planes, that won’t happen during my term. Why would we need a rare earths MOU to buy planes? This is just a friendly gesture.”

According to The Nation, when pressed about whether the deal was part of a “super deal” related to easing tariffs under President Donald Trump’s administration, Anutin replied, “That’s up to them to think.”