Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

Thai PM says cooperation aims to boost technology and trade access

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:04 PM
85 1 minute read
Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Thailand’s prime minister dismissed concerns that a new rare earth cooperation deal with the US could strain relations with China, calling it goodwill.

PM Anutin Charnvirakul made the remarks after returning from the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, addressing media at Don Mueang’s Wing 6 terminal in Bangkok yesterday, October 28.

Anutin was responding to questions about the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Thailand and the United States on cooperation in the rare earth sector, a strategic resource critical for electronics and defence.

He clarified that the MOU is merely a preparatory framework in case Thailand uncovers commercially viable rare earth deposits.

“If such resources are discovered, they could benefit the country. We will jointly study and explore cooperation with the United States, especially since they have more advanced technology and market access.”

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | News by Thaiger

Anutin stressed the deal is non-exclusive and non-binding.

Related Articles

“This is not a concession or exclusive agreement. If Thailand can process, market, and develop the technology by itself, the MOU can be terminated. It’s simply groundwork for possible cooperation.”

On why the deal was signed without public notice, Anutin said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had handled the talks transparently and within Cabinet approval.

“Thailand gains more by showing goodwill and friendship. We’re in talks with the US on multiple issues, including trade and tariffs. A cooperative stance strengthens our position.”

Asked whether the MOU could strain ties with China, Anutin dismissed the concern.

“If we meet China, we will explain everything clearly. There’s been no pressure from the US whatsoever.”

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | News by Thaiger

He also addressed speculation that the deal was tied to a future aircraft purchase from the US.

“As for the rumoured MOU for buying 80 planes, that won’t happen during my term. Why would we need a rare earths MOU to buy planes? This is just a friendly gesture.”

According to The Nation, when pressed about whether the deal was part of a “super deal” related to easing tariffs under President Donald Trump’s administration, Anutin replied, “That’s up to them to think.”

Latest Thailand News
Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off China worries over rare earths deal with US

14 minutes ago
Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok couple arrested for sex trafficking underage girls

39 minutes ago
Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jilted ex snatches bag in Pattaya, chased down by locals

1 hour ago
The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through &#8216;Money for Teen&#8217; | Thaiger Finance

The Money Coach and Sea (Thailand) join forces to equip Thai youth with lifelong financial skills through ‘Money for Teen’

1 hour ago
Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

1 hour ago
Myanmar man stabs sister&#8217;s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

2 hours ago
WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand | Thaiger Finance

WikiFX announces 2025 list of top 25 forex brokers in Thailand

2 hours ago
Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese worker dies after fall from moving garbage truck in Kathu

2 hours ago
Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending | Thaiger Finance

Thai govt fires up 44 billion baht cash splash to boost spending

3 hours ago
Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok duo arrested for 1 million baht burglary next door

3 hours ago
Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content | Thaiger Technology News

Pornography on Facebook? Thai users report that searching ‘May’ reveals explicit content

4 hours ago
US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home | Thaiger Pattaya News

US$2,000 vanishes from Finnish tourists’ Pattaya holiday home

5 hours ago
Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ambulance crash in Chachoengsao hits elephant in the room

5 hours ago
Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry confirms schools can celebrate during mourning

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for showers, chilly air and rough seas ahead

9 hours ago
Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man falls to his death in panic escape after Bangkok hotel fire

22 hours ago
Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok salon owner shaken by gun-toting cop impersonator (video)

23 hours ago
8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father | Thaiger Bangkok News

8 year old boy in Bangkok rescued after year of abuse by father

23 hours ago
Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed | Thaiger Aviation News

Travel mayhem hits Asia and Bangkok with 27 flights axed

23 hours ago
Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Thai boxing champion arrested for multimillion baht gambling website

24 hours ago
Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism dips as Thailand tackles debt and sluggish growth

24 hours ago
Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal tribute: Loy Krathong to proceed with subdued tone

1 day ago
Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver suffers fatal heart attack while driving, friend prevents crash

1 day ago
Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s crumbling footpaths spark tourist safety fears

1 day ago
Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police return 1.3 million baht in assets to elderly scam victim

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 29, 2025, 4:04 PM
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.