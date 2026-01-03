Fire erupts in condo, woman hospitalized for smoke inhalation

A fire broke out inside a condominium unit in Bangkok’s Ladprao area on Thursday, sending thick smoke through the building and leaving a young woman hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries. Authorities said the fire was quickly brought under control and is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning unit.

At around 12.15pm on January 2, 2026, Chokchai Police Station received an emergency call reporting a fire inside a condominium on Ladprao Road, in Khlong Chaokhun Sing subdistrict, Wang Thonglang district. Police officers coordinated with firefighters from Huamark Fire Station and rescue volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation before rushing to the scene.

The building involved is a six-story condominium. Upon arrival, responders observed smoke billowing from a unit on the fourth floor. Firefighters moved quickly to secure the area, evacuate residents, and locate anyone trapped inside the affected unit. The fire was contained within minutes, preventing it from spreading to neighboring apartments.

Inside the unit, rescue workers found two injured individuals. The most serious case involved a 21-year-old woman who had lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation. Police officers assisted in carrying her out of the building while rescue teams provided initial medical support. She was then transported to Rajavithi Hospital for further treatment. Hospital officials later confirmed she was receiving care and remained under observation.

A second injured person, a male resident, sustained a cut to his right finger after coming into contact with broken glass while attempting to help during the incident. Volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation administered first aid at the scene before transferring him to Ladprao Hospital. His injuries were reported as minor.

Fire investigators conducted an initial inspection of the damaged unit after the situation was stabilized. Authorities believe the fire originated from an electrical short circuit in the compressor of the air-conditioning system. The malfunction reportedly ignited nearby clothing, allowing the fire to spread briefly within the room. The affected area was estimated at approximately two square meters.

Police said a full investigation is ongoing to confirm the exact cause of the fire and to ensure there were no additional safety violations. Officials also reminded condominium residents to regularly inspect electrical appliances and wiring to reduce the risk of similar incidents, particularly during periods of heavy appliance use.

No other injuries were reported, and residents were allowed to return to their units once the smoke had been cleared and safety checks were completed. Source Khaosod.