Chon Buri doctor allegedly pours hot water over 3 year old boy during treatment

A Thai doctor at a clinic in the Bo Win district of Chon Buri has come under scrutiny after allegedly pouring hot water over a three year old Laotian boy, causing severe burn wounds to his body.

Laotian parents are seeking justice for their young son, who is suffering from serious burns after hot water was used as treatment on October 24. The non-profit organisation Be One stepped in to assist the family and follow up on legal proceedings against the doctor.

The parents explained that their son developed a high fever, prompting his grandfather to take him to the clinic. One of the doctor’s assistants gave the boy an injection to treat the fever, but it allegedly caused him to have a seizure and lose consciousness.

The medical assistant then called the doctor for help. The doctor reportedly told the assistant to place a towel on the boy’s body before pouring boiling water over it. As the child was still unresponsive, the doctor poured more hot water over the towel.

As the doctor prepared to pour hot water for a third time, the grandfather stopped him. Shortly after, the child regained consciousness and cried out, apparently from the pain of the heat.

The doctor and his assistant then applied ointment to the burns and wrapped the boy’s body in gauze, instructing the grandfather to continue treating him at home instead of taking him to the hospital.

Later that night, the boy cried in pain. His father removed the gauze to check the wound and was shocked to see the severe burns. He took his son to the hospital the next morning for treatments.

The parents added that the doctor’s wife accused them of fabricating the story in an attempt to claim compensation from her husband, but the family insisted their account was accurate.

When the victim’s family demanded accountability, the doctor reportedly threatened them, claiming to have influential relatives working at the Provincial Public Health Office and the Office of the Attorney General.

When police officers and a lawyer visited the clinic, the doctor defended his actions, insisting it was a life-saving treatment, saying,

“If I hadn’t done that, your child would have died.”

Channel 3 reported yesterday, October 29, that the clinic’s management has not made any public statement, and the clinic has remained closed since the story gained public attention.