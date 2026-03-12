Iran admits attack on Thai-flagged cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s military has admitted attacking the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the vessel of ignoring warnings while trying to make an unauthorised transit.

The semi-official Iranian news agency Fars reported yesterday, March 11, that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement confirming Iranian forces had targeted two ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

One was the Thai-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree.

In its statement, the IRGC said the Mayuree Naree was attacked after it “ignored warnings and attempted to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Fars also reported that Iranian forces targeted another vessel, the Liberian-flagged cargo ship Express Rome, which was struck by a missile after it allegedly failed to comply with warnings issued by the IRGC navy.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported at least 13 attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman since February 28, when the United States and Israel began attacking Iran and Iran retaliated, with three incidents recorded on March 11 alone.

Thairath reported that earlier on March 11, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters issued a warning, saying that Iran would not allow a single drop of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of the United States, Zionists, or their allies.

The statement added that “any ship or oil cargo belonging to the United States, the Israeli government, or hostile allies will be considered a legitimate target,” adding that “We will carry out repeated attacks until you are suitably punished and regret your actions.”

In a separate development, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand said during a media briefing on the Iran-Israel war that Thais feeling the effects of higher fuel costs should direct their frustration at Iran, citing what she described as its deliberate disruption of energy market stability.