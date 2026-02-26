Thailand video news | Thailand’s Makha Bucha Day brings alcohol sales ban, TasteAtlas names Kanom Krok Thailand’s top dessert for 2026

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a violent robbery in Pattaya with justice being served, Thaksin Shinawatra’s upcoming parole eligibility as his Pheu Thai party joins the ruling coalition, and, a little later, some high-profile murder cases with international ramifications.

Police in Pattaya arrested four transgender women after a German tourist said he was robbed and then assaulted near Pattaya Beach. Authorities said the incident began with an alleged theft of cash and escalated into violence during a confrontation. Tourist Police, local police, and immigration officers joined the operation, according to the report. Two additional suspects were still being sought at the time of this story’s publication. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and pursue the remaining people connected to the case.

Thailand’s Department of Corrections said former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra became eligible to apply for parole on May 9, 2026, after serving two-thirds of his sentence. The report notes that eligibility does not automatically mean release, because the decision still depends on committee consideration and conditions. If parole is granted, he would complete the remaining portion of the sentence under supervision rather than in custody. Officials also warned that violating parole rules could lead to being returned to prison to serve the rest. His full sentence term is described as concluding later in 2026 if conditions are met.

An American man convicted in Indonesia for the high-profile 2014 Bali “suitcase murder” has been released after serving 11 years and receiving sentence reductions. The killing involved the death of a woman whose body was later found inside a suitcase in a taxi near a resort, a detail that gave the case its nickname. Indonesian authorities deported him, sending him back to the United States. Once back, he was taken into custody to face federal charges tied to the homicide overseas. Court proceedings in the US are expected to determine what happens next.

A Brazilian man in Japan reportedly admitted to killing a Thai woman inside his apartment in Mie Prefecture. Police said the victim was strangled, and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of the death. The case drew attention because it involved a Thai national living and working in Japan. Investigators are working to clarify the events leading up to the killing and any relationship between the two. Japanese authorities are continuing the legal process as more details are examined.

A Russian couple in Phuket accused a tuk-tuk driver of threatening them during a dispute outside a convenience store. Video circulating online allegedly shows the driver striking the couple’s car in the midst of the argument. The incident sparked debate about aggressive driving and tourist-area tensions on the island. Police were reported to be looking into the footage and the competing claims from both sides. The outcome will hinge on witness accounts, video evidence, and any formal complaints filed.

A fire at a Border Patrol Police armoury in Surin triggered repeated explosions, causing alarm and shaking nearby structures. The report describes an early blast linked to stored weaponry, followed by intermittent detonations as the fire burned. Authorities evacuated non-essential people from the danger zone while responders worked to contain the flames. One officer was reported injured by shrapnel and taken to the hospital with minor wounds. Investigators will examine the cause once the area is declared safe.

Thailand will prohibit alcohol sales on Makha Bucha Day in 2026, which falls on March 3. The rule applies nationwide under Thailand’s alcohol control laws covering major Buddhist holidays. The report notes that certain venues may still sell alcohol under specific exemptions, such as some hotels and airport terminals, depending on licensing and local rules. Violations can carry penalties including a fine, jail time, or both. Authorities typically remind retailers and nightlife operators ahead of the holiday to avoid breaches.

TasteAtlas ranked kanom krok as Thailand’s best dessert for 2026, giving the classic coconut-rice pancake fresh international attention. The list also placed it highly among pancake-style foods globally, highlighting its crisp edges and creamy centre. The report frames the ranking as a win for Thai street snacks and traditional sweets. Officials and food fans alike pointed to the dish’s simplicity and broad appeal across ages. The spotlight may encourage more travellers to hunt for the best stalls and regional variations.