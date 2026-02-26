Thailand video news | Thailand’s Makha Bucha Day brings alcohol sales ban, TasteAtlas names Kanom Krok Thailand’s top dessert for 2026

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 26, 2026, 11:30 AM
54 3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thailand’s Makha Bucha Day brings alcohol sales ban, TasteAtlas names Kanom Krok Thailand’s top dessert for 2026 | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include a violent robbery in Pattaya with justice being served, Thaksin Shinawatra’s upcoming parole eligibility as his Pheu Thai party joins the ruling coalition, and, a little later, some high-profile murder cases with international ramifications.

Pattaya Police Detain Four After German Tourist Reports Beachside Robbery

Police in Pattaya arrested four transgender women after a German tourist said he was robbed and then assaulted near Pattaya Beach. Authorities said the incident began with an alleged theft of cash and escalated into violence during a confrontation. Tourist Police, local police, and immigration officers joined the operation, according to the report. Two additional suspects were still being sought at the time of this story’s publication. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and pursue the remaining people connected to the case.

Thaksin Could Seek Parole From 9 May as Corrections Sets Eligibility Date

Thailand’s Department of Corrections said former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra became eligible to apply for parole on May 9, 2026, after serving two-thirds of his sentence. The report notes that eligibility does not automatically mean release, because the decision still depends on committee consideration and conditions. If parole is granted, he would complete the remaining portion of the sentence under supervision rather than in custody. Officials also warned that violating parole rules could lead to being returned to prison to serve the rest. His full sentence term is described as concluding later in 2026 if conditions are met.

Bali “Suitcase Murder” Convict Freed After 11 Years, Now Faces US Charges

An American man convicted in Indonesia for the high-profile 2014 Bali “suitcase murder” has been released after serving 11 years and receiving sentence reductions. The killing involved the death of a woman whose body was later found inside a suitcase in a taxi near a resort, a detail that gave the case its nickname. Indonesian authorities deported him, sending him back to the United States. Once back, he was taken into custody to face federal charges tied to the homicide overseas. Court proceedings in the US are expected to determine what happens next.

Brazilian Suspect Confesses to Killing Thai Woman in Japanese Apartment, Report Says

A Brazilian man in Japan reportedly admitted to killing a Thai woman inside his apartment in Mie Prefecture. Police said the victim was strangled, and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of the death. The case drew attention because it involved a Thai national living and working in Japan. Investigators are working to clarify the events leading up to the killing and any relationship between the two. Japanese authorities are continuing the legal process as more details are examined.

Phuket Road Rage Caught on Camera as Tuk-Tuk Driver Accused of Car Damage

A Russian couple in Phuket accused a tuk-tuk driver of threatening them during a dispute outside a convenience store. Video circulating online allegedly shows the driver striking the couple’s car in the midst of the argument. The incident sparked debate about aggressive driving and tourist-area tensions on the island. Police were reported to be looking into the footage and the competing claims from both sides. The outcome will hinge on witness accounts, video evidence, and any formal complaints filed.

Related Articles

Surin Armoury Blaze Sparks Explosions Before Fire Crews Bring Site Under Control

A fire at a Border Patrol Police armoury in Surin triggered repeated explosions, causing alarm and shaking nearby structures. The report describes an early blast linked to stored weaponry, followed by intermittent detonations as the fire burned. Authorities evacuated non-essential people from the danger zone while responders worked to contain the flames. One officer was reported injured by shrapnel and taken to the hospital with minor wounds. Investigators will examine the cause once the area is declared safe.

Thailand’s Makha Bucha Day Brings Alcohol Sales Ban, With Limited Exceptions

Thailand will prohibit alcohol sales on Makha Bucha Day in 2026, which falls on March 3. The rule applies nationwide under Thailand’s alcohol control laws covering major Buddhist holidays. The report notes that certain venues may still sell alcohol under specific exemptions, such as some hotels and airport terminals, depending on licensing and local rules. Violations can carry penalties including a fine, jail time, or both. Authorities typically remind retailers and nightlife operators ahead of the holiday to avoid breaches.

Coconut-Rice Pancakes Take the Crown as TasteAtlas Names Kanom Krok Thailand’s Top Dessert for 2026

TasteAtlas ranked kanom krok as Thailand’s best dessert for 2026, giving the classic coconut-rice pancake fresh international attention. The list also placed it highly among pancake-style foods globally, highlighting its crisp edges and creamy centre. The report frames the ranking as a win for Thai street snacks and traditional sweets. Officials and food fans alike pointed to the dish’s simplicity and broad appeal across ages. The spotlight may encourage more travellers to hunt for the best stalls and regional variations.

Latest Thailand News
Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife arrested after planting bomb on car of husband’s mistress

7 seconds ago
Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

30 minutes ago
Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission targets people over ballot image sharing and decoding

46 minutes ago
Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles | Thaiger Thailand News

Young boy hospitalised after cable tie tightened around testicles

1 hour ago
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

2 hours ago
Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after man walks around naked at Chachoengsao park

2 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver filmed hitting car of Russian couple

18 hours ago
Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin armoury fire triggers explosions before crews bring flames under control

18 hours ago
10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

10 things you absolutely cannot bring into Thailand

18 hours ago
Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Former monk arrested after Telegram account linked to child sex abuse

19 hours ago
Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanom krok tops TasteAtlas list as best Thai dessert for 2026

19 hours ago
77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife | Thaiger Thailand News

77 million baht seized property returned to accused lawyer and wife

20 hours ago
Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness | Thaiger Thailand News

Air Force conscript dies in training, mother alleges army carelessness

20 hours ago
Hong Kong woman&#8217;s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Hong Kong woman’s bag snatched while riding tuk tuk in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat man kills creditor to avoid debt repayment and leaves body in car

22 hours ago
Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender suspect sought after tourist reports theft and assault

22 hours ago
Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband

24 hours ago
New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology | Thaiger Thailand News

New Alternative Party suspends Mongkolkit to protect image and ideology

1 day ago
Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister rejects Cambodia territory claim at UNHRC

1 day ago
Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand Good Travel certification ceremony under the Thailand Green Plan 2030 initiative

1 day ago
Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward offered for information about unidentified dead girl in Saraburi

1 day ago
Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender group arrested after theft and assault on German man

1 day ago
Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai driver admits ramming his ex and her boyfriend but denies intent to kill

1 day ago
NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags | Thaiger Thailand News

NESDC flags Gen Alpha, Gen Beta as Thai child development lags

1 day ago
Foreign tourists join &#8216;Thank you, Thailand&#8217; trend with humorous holiday round-ups | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourists join ‘Thank you, Thailand’ trend with humorous holiday round-ups

2 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 26, 2026, 11:30 AM
54 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video