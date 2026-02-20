Thailand News | Krabi’s “cute monkey moment” turns into a hospital trip for German influencer, DLT warns motorists about fake “online licence” pages promising no exams

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 20, 2026, 11:46 AM
208 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Krabi’s “cute monkey moment” turns into a hospital trip for German influencer, DLT warns motorists about fake “online licence” pages promising no exams | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about a monkey attack that left an influencer hospitalized, a cannabis scam foiled in Pattaya, and a little later some headlines made regarding interference in both Thai and American elections.

Krabi’s “cute monkey moment” turns into a hospital trip for German influencer

A German travel influencer said a beach trail in Krabi known for monkeys turned chaotic when a baby monkey climbed onto her and several larger monkeys rushed in. One reportedly clung to her leg and bit her calf hard enough to leave a worrying bruise and wound. She said she initially brushed it off, then panicked when the bite area started changing colour. She went to hospital and was given a vaccine shot plus antibiotics, then released shortly after. She later recounted the incident publicly on her podcast and said she didn’t suffer lasting injuries.

Chon Buri teacher arrested over alleged online sexual exploitation of students

Police in Chon Buri arrested a 27-year-old computer teacher accused of coercing male students into providing explicit material. Authorities said he mainly targeted teenage boys, luring them with promises of payment before refusing to pay and switching to threats. Investigators allege he used anonymous online accounts to contact victims and pressure them into sending content, then escalated demands to avoid distribution. Police said they found around 1,500 illicit files and described an abuse pattern spanning years, with roughly 100 alleged victims. Officials say victim support and safeguarding measures are now a priority as the legal process moves forward.

South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol gets life sentence in insurrection case tied to 2024 martial-law attempt

A South Korean court sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison after convicting him of leading an insurrection linked to his short-lived martial-law declaration in December 2024. Judges concluded the move involved deploying security forces in a way that aimed to disrupt the constitutional order, even though the bid collapsed within hours. Prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty, but the court chose a life term instead. The verdict caps a political crisis that began with impeachment proceedings and later criminal prosecution. Yoon’s lawyers rejected the ruling and signalled an appeal, keeping the legal and political fallout active.

Pattaya cannabis shop owner reports “fake debt” scam involving 13,000 baht demand

A Pattaya cannabis shop owner reported an alleged scam after a Thai woman and a foreign man claimed there were unpaid orders worth 13,000 baht. The pair reportedly insisted the shop owed money and tried to pressure the owner into paying. The owner took the matter to Mueang Pattaya Police and warned other businesses to be alert for similar tactics. No official identities were released in the initial report, and police are investigating. The incident adds to concerns about opportunistic fraud attempts targeting local shops.

Udon Thani man returns vote-buying cash after wife’s ultimatum

A man in Udon Thani brought 500 baht to the provincial election office to report alleged vote buying, saying his wife demanded he come clean and return the money. He said a canvasser for an MP candidate gave him the cash days before the election, and he later admitted he had already spent it. The 500 baht he returned was reportedly borrowed from his wife. Officials told him he would be treated as a witness rather than punished while they examine the allegation. The episode drew fresh attention online as locals and commentators urged anyone who took money to surrender it to avoid legal trouble.

Related Articles

Ukrainian suspect arrested in Phuket after US request in alleged $340m fraud case

Thai cyber police arrested a Ukrainian woman in Phuket under a Criminal Court warrant after a cooperation request from US law enforcement. Authorities say she is wanted in connection with an alleged large-scale electronic fraud conspiracy described as a Ponzi or pyramid-style scheme. Investigators put alleged losses at more than US$340 million and tracked the suspect to a condominium in the Chalong area. Police said they seized devices and documents during the operation as evidence for the legal process. The case is being handled as a transnational crime matter involving coordination between Thai and US authorities.

Prosecutors revive case against two iCon Group-linked celebrities after DSI objection

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General reversed an earlier stance and filed charges against two celebrities tied to the iCon Group fraud scandal. Prosecutors had initially viewed them as presenters and said there was no clear evidence they recruited investors into the company’s network model. The Department of Special Investigation objected, arguing their public roles promoting the brand helped build trust and may have encouraged people to invest. Investigators also raised suspicion that the pair may have known more about the alleged scheme than typical presenters would. The celebrities are expected to be summoned for further proceedings, with enforcement steps possible if they fail to appear.

DLT warns motorists about fake “online licence” pages promising no exams

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport issued a warning about fraudulent social media pages using “DLT” branding to lure people into paying for driving licences without tests or in-person applications. Officials said the claims are false and designed to extract money and personal data from victims. The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand worked with the DLT to investigate the misleading pages and publicise the risk. Authorities stressed that licence applications must be done in person through official channels, with no third parties authorised to issue licences. The DLT urged the public to report suspicious pages and stick to legitimate procedures to avoid being scammed.

Latest Thailand News
People&#8217;s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos

2 minutes ago
CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

2 hours ago
Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

2 hours ago
Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

2 hours ago
Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt

3 hours ago
Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check | Thaiger Thailand News

Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check

3 hours ago
Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

3 hours ago
Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here&#8217;s what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do

3 hours ago
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

20 hours ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

20 hours ago
Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese crypto scam suspect arrested in Samut Prakan after fleeing China

20 hours ago
Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai wife scolds husband into reporting vote-buying and returning cash

21 hours ago
Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian fraud suspect arrested in Phuket after US request

21 hours ago
DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI objection leads to renewed prosecution against iCon Group celebrities

21 hours ago
Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man seen on CCTV damaging parked car in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Thailand News

Elephant calf found dead with rope snare on ankle in Chachoengsao

23 hours ago
Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Krabi monkey attack sends German influencer to hospital

23 hours ago
Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student | Thaiger Thailand News

Scout camp injury leads to removal of one testicle for young student

23 hours ago
Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreigner attempt to scam Pattaya cannabis shop owner

23 hours ago
Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman warns others over bag slashing in Bangkok Chinatown

1 day ago
2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 prison health volunteers test positive for mpox after inmate death

1 day ago
Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost wallet leads to 25,000 baht ATM withdrawals in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Nurse seeks help over Marine ex-husband’s 600,000 baht van debt

1 day ago
Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man sought over school shooting threat turns himself in

1 day ago
Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian national arrested at Suvarnabhumi for smuggling 15 animals

1 day ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: February 20, 2026, 11:46 AM
208 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video