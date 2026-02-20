Thailand News | Krabi’s “cute monkey moment” turns into a hospital trip for German influencer, DLT warns motorists about fake “online licence” pages promising no exams

Today we’ll be talking about a monkey attack that left an influencer hospitalized, a cannabis scam foiled in Pattaya, and a little later some headlines made regarding interference in both Thai and American elections.

A German travel influencer said a beach trail in Krabi known for monkeys turned chaotic when a baby monkey climbed onto her and several larger monkeys rushed in. One reportedly clung to her leg and bit her calf hard enough to leave a worrying bruise and wound. She said she initially brushed it off, then panicked when the bite area started changing colour. She went to hospital and was given a vaccine shot plus antibiotics, then released shortly after. She later recounted the incident publicly on her podcast and said she didn’t suffer lasting injuries.

Police in Chon Buri arrested a 27-year-old computer teacher accused of coercing male students into providing explicit material. Authorities said he mainly targeted teenage boys, luring them with promises of payment before refusing to pay and switching to threats. Investigators allege he used anonymous online accounts to contact victims and pressure them into sending content, then escalated demands to avoid distribution. Police said they found around 1,500 illicit files and described an abuse pattern spanning years, with roughly 100 alleged victims. Officials say victim support and safeguarding measures are now a priority as the legal process moves forward.

A South Korean court sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison after convicting him of leading an insurrection linked to his short-lived martial-law declaration in December 2024. Judges concluded the move involved deploying security forces in a way that aimed to disrupt the constitutional order, even though the bid collapsed within hours. Prosecutors had pushed for the death penalty, but the court chose a life term instead. The verdict caps a political crisis that began with impeachment proceedings and later criminal prosecution. Yoon’s lawyers rejected the ruling and signalled an appeal, keeping the legal and political fallout active.

A Pattaya cannabis shop owner reported an alleged scam after a Thai woman and a foreign man claimed there were unpaid orders worth 13,000 baht. The pair reportedly insisted the shop owed money and tried to pressure the owner into paying. The owner took the matter to Mueang Pattaya Police and warned other businesses to be alert for similar tactics. No official identities were released in the initial report, and police are investigating. The incident adds to concerns about opportunistic fraud attempts targeting local shops.

A man in Udon Thani brought 500 baht to the provincial election office to report alleged vote buying, saying his wife demanded he come clean and return the money. He said a canvasser for an MP candidate gave him the cash days before the election, and he later admitted he had already spent it. The 500 baht he returned was reportedly borrowed from his wife. Officials told him he would be treated as a witness rather than punished while they examine the allegation. The episode drew fresh attention online as locals and commentators urged anyone who took money to surrender it to avoid legal trouble.

Thai cyber police arrested a Ukrainian woman in Phuket under a Criminal Court warrant after a cooperation request from US law enforcement. Authorities say she is wanted in connection with an alleged large-scale electronic fraud conspiracy described as a Ponzi or pyramid-style scheme. Investigators put alleged losses at more than US$340 million and tracked the suspect to a condominium in the Chalong area. Police said they seized devices and documents during the operation as evidence for the legal process. The case is being handled as a transnational crime matter involving coordination between Thai and US authorities.

Thailand’s Office of the Attorney General reversed an earlier stance and filed charges against two celebrities tied to the iCon Group fraud scandal. Prosecutors had initially viewed them as presenters and said there was no clear evidence they recruited investors into the company’s network model. The Department of Special Investigation objected, arguing their public roles promoting the brand helped build trust and may have encouraged people to invest. Investigators also raised suspicion that the pair may have known more about the alleged scheme than typical presenters would. The celebrities are expected to be summoned for further proceedings, with enforcement steps possible if they fail to appear.

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport issued a warning about fraudulent social media pages using “DLT” branding to lure people into paying for driving licences without tests or in-person applications. Officials said the claims are false and designed to extract money and personal data from victims. The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand worked with the DLT to investigate the misleading pages and publicise the risk. Authorities stressed that licence applications must be done in person through official channels, with no third parties authorised to issue licences. The DLT urged the public to report suspicious pages and stick to legitimate procedures to avoid being scammed.