Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 24, 2025, 5:01 PM
Photo via Theo Topolevsky on Unsplash

Key insights from the news

  • Bangkok authorities launched a late-night operation on December 23 to regulate homeless individuals along Sukhumvit Road, targeting areas from BTS Nana station to Benjasiri Park.
  • The operation involved city officials, social welfare authorities, and local police assessing the homeless, recording personal details to create a database for long-term assistance planning.
  • Individuals were informed about state welfare benefits and vocational training options, with mixed responses; some accepted help while others declined.
  • Those refusing assistance were warned under the Homeless Protection Act and were required to vacate public spaces to maintain order and safety in a key economic zone.

Bangkok authorities last night, December 23, launched an operation along Sukhumvit Road to inspect and regulate homeless people and beggars in public spaces in one of the capital’s busiest commercial and tourist districts.

The operation took place at around 10pm yesterday, stretching from BTS Nana station to the area outside Benjasiri Park in Khlong Toei district.

City officials, social welfare authorities, local police and municipal officers jointly inspected pavements and public areas where people had been sleeping, in line with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration policy aimed at addressing homelessness through sustainable solutions rather than short-term displacement.

Officials said those found using public spaces as temporary accommodation were individually assessed, with officers recording personal details to build a database intended to support long-term assistance planning. Individuals were informed about available state welfare benefits and asked whether they were willing to enter the shelter system.

Officers also discussed vocational training options designed to help people secure income and regain self-sufficiency, reported The Standard.

Authorities reported mixed responses on the ground, with some agreeing to receive assistance while others refused. In cases where people declined welfare services, officers said they acted under the Homeless Protection Act, which requires assistance to be voluntary but still allows authorities to take firm action regarding the use of public spaces.

Those who refused assistance were warned and asked to cooperate by vacating the area, with officers moving them out immediately to restore order and ensure safety for pedestrians and tourists in the Sukhumvit area, which remains a key economic zone for the capital.

The operation involved the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and district offices in Khlong Toei and Watthana. Officials said data collected would be used to follow up on cases and strengthen future homelessness interventions.

In similar news, a recent sweep at one of Pattaya’s busiest intersections highlighted how enforcement and compassion can go hand in hand.

Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset.