Thailand News | Border tension flares briefly near Si Sa Ket Patrol Route, ‘Thank You, Thailand’ travel recap trend takes off with tourists on TikTok

Today we’ll be talking about a flare up in tensions along the Cambodian border as a mortar round drops in Thai territory, an influencer’s advice on dodging police checkpoints stirs up some controversy, and a little later an up date on the ‘love guru’ monk who appears to have been juggling up to six women!

Thailand’s army said Cambodian forces fired a single 40mm mortar round near a Thai patrol in Si Sa Ket province on the morning of 24 February 2026. Thai troops responded with an M79 grenade launcher round, which the army described as a warning shot and an act of self-defence under its rules of engagement. Officials said no Thai personnel were injured and no casualties or damage were reported after the short exchange. The military added that the situation stabilised quickly, with no further retaliation, while troops in the area were ordered to stay on heightened alert. Thai authorities also said the incident appeared inconsistent with a prior ceasefire understanding and suggested it may have involved newly rotated Cambodian personnel unfamiliar with procedures.

A foreign TikToker in Phuket faced criticism after a video circulated online showing him giving advice on how riders could avoid police checkpoints. The clip reportedly included suggestions such as turning around, taking side routes, and timing travel around checkpoint hours he claimed were common. He was also heard making disparaging remarks about Thai police, which intensified the negative response online. Alongside the controversial comments, he also told viewers to wear helmets and carry an international driving licence while claiming he could help people obtain one through direct messages. The reaction centred on both the tone of the remarks and the fact that the video appeared to encourage evasion of traffic enforcement.

A video shared online showed two groups of students fighting on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya, with knives and sickles visible during the confrontation. Witnesses said the teenagers, estimated to be around 15 to 16 years old, chased each other on the roadway and ignored shouts from locals to stop. During the incident, more students arrived on motorcycles, and one rider reportedly drove into an opponent, causing a crash. A male student was knocked unconscious briefly, then helped up by friends before the groups eventually dispersed. Police later said they had identified youths from both groups and were coordinating with schools and parents for questioning under legal procedures.

Police in Udon Thani detained a man after an early-morning disturbance in which he climbed onto a roof and behaved erratically. Officers said he told them he was searching for alien signals and was trying to remove a satellite dish he believed was interfering with him. After about 20 minutes of persuasion, he came down and was taken into custody. Police later identified him as a 40-year-old man and said a urine test came back positive for drugs. Authorities said he was informed of charges linked to narcotics use, disorderly conduct, and behaviour considered dangerous to society.

Suvarnabhumi Airport issued an apology after travellers and Thai travel bloggers shared complaints about rude behaviour and poor service at a security screening checkpoint. Posts described officers speaking harshly, failing to explain procedures clearly, and in one reported case shouting “You wrong” at a passenger without giving guidance. Additional commenters described similar negative encounters, though some defended staff by noting the strict nature of security work. In response, the airport said it would improve service based on feedback and require subcontractors to strengthen customer-service training. The apology did not fully settle criticism online, with some users saying broader airport service standards still need attention.

An abbot in Nonthaburi disrobed after allegations surfaced linking him to relationships with six women. The controversy grew after videos spread online showing arguments in which one woman claimed she was his “first wife” and accused him of supporting another woman financially. Reports said rumours later expanded to include allegations involving four more women. Officials from the National Office of Buddhism visited the temple to review the case, and senior monastic authorities were consulted about next steps. Follow-up reporting said the abbot later underwent a disrobing ceremony, while further checks were expected into temple finances and the sources of money allegedly given to the women.

A six-month-old Japanese macaque named Punch-kun has drawn online attention after being hand-raised by keepers and bonding with a plush orangutan toy. Zoo staff said he was rejected by his mother soon after birth, leading caretakers to bottle-feed him and provide round-the-clock care. The toy became a comfort object as he developed, with videos showing him carrying and sleeping with it. After his introduction to a larger macaque troop, early interactions were difficult, but later updates described clearer signs of social progress such as grooming, play, and physical affection from other macaques. The story also drew wider debate online, including comments from animal welfare groups, while the zoo continued sharing updates on his adjustment.

Foreign tourists have been posting humorous end-of-trip videos under a “Thank you, Thailand” trend that recaps their holidays with playful tally-style captions. Many clips are filmed at airports and list totals for things like spicy meals, massages, sunsets, 7-Eleven visits, and travel mishaps. Several posts mix jokes about “Thailand belly,” sunburn, or boat rides with warm reflections and gratitude for the trip overall. The trend often uses a familiar song track and has attracted strong engagement from Thai users in the comments, many of whom thanked visitors and invited them back. Across the videos, recurring themes include Thai food, convenience stores, and memorable cultural experiences presented in a light, affectionate tone.