Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 11, 2026, 11:48 AM
3,064 1 minute read
Photo via Amarin TV

Chon Buri Immigration Police arrested a Russian woman for illegally operating a beauty clinic from her condominium in Pattaya, with services reportedly aimed at Russian clients.

The Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Office said it received a tip-off that a Russian national was running an unlicensed clinic and promoting it through advertisements and customer reviews on Instagram.

Officers investigated the information and traced the suspected operation to a condominium room in Bang Lamung district, prompting investigations.

During surveillance, officers saw a Russian woman, later identified as 34 year old Anastasia, welcoming several foreign visitors and taking them up to the room. According to police, the visits of various foreigners suggest the possibility of illegal actions. Officers later raided her room yesterday, March 10.

Officers found the condominium unit was set up as a beauty clinic, with a treatment bed, medical equipment and a large quantity of medical supplies. Police seized equipment and beauty products as evidence. Some of the beauty and medical products were unregistered under Thai law.

Russian illegal clinic in Pattaya
Photo via the Instagram account of the illegal clinic

Anastasia and a male client who was present during the raid were taken to a police station for questioning. Police said Anastasia admitted she owned the clinic and confessed to providing treatments without a permit.

A similar case was reported in June last year, when a Russian woman was arrested in Phuket for illegally practising medicine and treating Thai and foreign patients without a licence. Police said she had converted her condominium room into a medical ward and claimed to be a doctor.

Russian beauty clinic Pattaya condo
Photo via Amarin TV

In another case reported in August last year, a Lebanese man was arrested on Koh Samui in Surat Thani for offering traditional Chinese medicine to locals and foreign tourists without a permit. Police also alleged that he and a friend were offering drugs to foreigners on the island.

A recent raid on an illegal clinic in Phuket was reported in February this year. In this case, a Taiwanese man was arrested for running a dental clinic without permission. He insisted that he was a qualified dentist from Taiwan and stated that he was in the process of obtaining a licence in Thailand.

Russian woman arrested in illegal clinic bust in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

