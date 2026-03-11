Thailand News | Thailand says fuel supply is stable despite market jitters, Koh Chang monkeys cleared in tourist key mix-up

Today we’ll be talking about the government’s response to the increasingly volatile fuel market supply, a Thai actress’s husband that’s been accused of creating a multi-billion baht crypto fraud scam, and a little later a monk’s attempt at purchasing beer as stirred some debate online.

Thai officials said there is no immediate risk of an oil shortage, even as anxiety grows over energy costs and supply routes tied to unrest in the Middle East. Authorities said the country has enough oil reserves for up to 95 days and are reviewing backup options in case shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted. Diesel prices are being held steady for 15 days for now, while petrol is not under the same freeze and could rise gradually if tensions drag on. Officials also said some of the confusion has come from industrial buyers relying on middlemen, who may now be charging far more than normal. Businesses were told to submit recent fuel invoices to provincial authorities so they can continue buying from familiar depots under ministry-set pricing.

A Malaysian research firm has paused its positive stance on AirAsia X after a sudden spike in jet fuel prices shook the aviation sector. It said benchmark jet kerosene prices jumped more than 50% in just a matter of days, with some figures reaching levels described as historically extreme. The speed of the increase was portrayed as unusually severe, even when compared with past global crises that battered airlines. One major concern is that AirAsia X reportedly has no fuel hedging in place, leaving it exposed to the full force of rising costs. The development adds fresh uncertainty for airlines already trying to manage thin margins in a volatile market.

A man in Krabi allegedly opened fire on a road outside Ao Luek Hospital after spotting his wife with another man. Police said the shooting happened in the early afternoon, with nine 9mm shell casings later found scattered across the scene. One bullet hit a parked car about 200 metres away, damaging a front wheel, though no one was injured. Investigators believe the suspect approached the other man’s sedan, knocked on the window, and became enraged when the driver sped off. Officers are now gathering evidence and preparing to seek an arrest warrant.

A Thai actress’s husband has been accused of orchestrating a huge cryptocurrency investment scam that allegedly drained more than 1.3 billion baht from over 1,000 victims. Complainants said investors were lured in with extraordinary promises, including returns of up to 500 times their original deposits through platforms called WOWBiT and ACET ONLY. Victims claimed they were told to keep their money locked in until March 1, only to find they could not withdraw anything when the deadline arrived. The accused later allegedly blamed hacking and legal issues before leaving Thailand for Dubai. The case has drawn even more anger because some victims said they had planned to use the money for urgent medical treatment.

A video showing a monk trying to buy two bottles of beer at a convenience store set off a wave of criticism online. Staff refused to complete the sale, with one worker suggesting the monk ask someone else to buy it instead. The monk reportedly insisted he was in a hurry, but the employees stood firm and he eventually walked away without the alcohol. Legally, the sale itself would not automatically have been a crime simply because the buyer was a monk, though Buddhist discipline forbids monks from consuming intoxicants. The clip quickly stirred wider debate about monk conduct, public trust, and the gap between religious rules and Thai law.

A group of foreign tourists on Koh Chang blamed monkeys for stealing a motorcycle key, prompting a police officer to help search the area for hours. After a four-hour effort, the missing key was reportedly found back at the tourists’ accommodation instead. The officer later said the visitors had been smoking cannabis and had simply forgotten where they left it. His retelling of the incident went viral, with many Thai social media users joking that the monkeys deserved an apology. What began as a small complaint ended up becoming a comic online moment at the tourists’ expense.