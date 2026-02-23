Thailand News | Anutin locks in a 300-seat supermajority coalition, Thai police and Meta remove 52,000 Facebook pages tied to scams and illegal services

Today we’ll be talking about the new supermajority coalition led by Prime Minister Anutin and what that means for the future of policy creation, poverty rates in Thailand climbing despite economic growth signals, and later we have some classic Thaiger tales in the form of lewd acts on beaches, foreign laughing gas smugglers, and a monk in hot water after love guru-ing multiple women.

Anutin Charnvirakul has finalised a coalition government that totals 300 seats in the House. The bloc is led by Bhumjaithai with 193 seats, joined by Pheu Thai with 74, plus smaller parties adding 33 more. Reports say the coalition size was deliberately capped at 300 to keep a stable majority while projecting a “streamlined” administration. Five Cabinet roles are being reserved for non-MP technocrats, including senior portfolios tied to foreign affairs, commerce, finance, legal oversight, and energy. The opposition is set at 200 seats, led by the People’s Party (118), Kla Tham (58), Democrats (22), and United Thai Nation (2).

Thailand’s poverty rate has risen to 3.4 million people, about 4.9% of the population, even as the economy posted slight growth. Officials described this as a reversal compared with the previous year’s reported level. The National Economic and Social Development Council warned poverty is starting to look more entrenched, especially in specific provinces and job sectors. A progress report on the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023–2027) says early efforts have not meaningfully narrowed regional inequality. The council also flagged 4.3 million “near-poor” people whose spending sits only slightly above the poverty line, leaving them vulnerable to slipping back.

Thai authorities are probing the unusual deaths of 72 tigers at two Chiang Mai tiger parks between February 8 and February 19, 2026. The deaths occurred at Mae Rim Tiger Kingdom and another facility in Mae Taeng, with a temporary 14-day closure ordered at the Mae Rim site. Tests reportedly detected canine distemper virus (CDV) and Mycoplasma species, while influenza A was ruled out. Officials said 21 tigers died at Mae Rim and 51 at Mae Taeng, with early reports describing animals as lethargic and unwell before deaths began. Wildlife vets oversaw post-mortems and sent samples to Chiang Mai University and a livestock research centre in Lampang as monitoring continues.

A clip circulating online shows a homeless man behaving lewdly on Pattaya Beach, fuelling fresh calls for tighter control of the beachfront. The incident was said to have happened around 1.30am near the entrance of Soi 13/1 while Thai and foreign visitors were sitting along the sand. Witnesses claimed the man, estimated to be in his 30s, is often seen sleeping on the beach. After someone filmed him, he reportedly got up and walked away, and later checks did not find him at the scene. Locals said enforcement comes in waves but homelessness remains visible, and they also pointed to periodic disputes in the area as another factor worrying tourists.

Tourist police arrested a Malaysian man after he allegedly fabricated a Bangkok kidnapping story to obtain assistance returning home. He was found walking alone in the Seri Thai area after a report was made to the tourist police hotline. Investigators said he had no passport on him and later confirmed an overstay of 1,236 days after his permission to stay expired in May 2022. Under questioning, he reportedly admitted he was not abducted and described travelling to Myanmar via an illegal crossing to work for a call-centre scam operation in Shwe Kokko’s special economic zone. Police said he faces immigration-related charges and remains in custody as the legal process continues.

Police arrested a 54-year-old Chinese national in Bangkok and seized 500 canisters of nitrous oxide valued at over 1 million baht. Investigators say the stock was tied to an illegal import-and-distribution pipeline that avoided customs procedures. The property in the Ramkhamhaeng area was allegedly used to store and pack canisters into boxes disguised as ordinary deliveries, with orders placed online. Officers said the suspect was about to leave on a motorcycle with canisters ready to drop off when they moved in. He was charged over handling goods believed to be illegally imported and reportedly told police he managed the stash for a monthly payment from a Chinese employer based overseas.

A Nonthaburi temple abbot is under public scrutiny after videos spread online alleging romantic involvement with several women. One viral clip shows two women arguing, with one claiming to be the abbot’s wife and accusing the other of an affair. Additional clips and claims describe alleged messages and explicit images found on a phone, plus accusations of money support and meetings outside the temple. Another allegation online says the abbot had relationships with four women and financed cosmetic surgery, including for a Burmese woman. Reporters visiting the temple did not find the abbot, and online commenters called for the National Office of Buddhism to investigate while some locals and monks voiced doubt the abbot broke monastic rules.

Royal Thai Police say they worked with Facebook Thailand and Meta to shut down more than 52,000 Facebook pages linked to illegal activity. The crackdown targets online gambling, unlawful loan operations, and other digital platforms used to run scams. Authorities also said they are focusing on adverts designed to recruit people into scam-gang work. Police data cited a sustained effort from October 2025 through February 2026, with regular monthly meetings to review trends and results. Officials said the collaboration will continue with ongoing monitoring and enforcement aimed at cutting off criminal networks using social media.