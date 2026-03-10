Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork

Nakhon Pathom City Police Station issued a public statement yesterday, March 9, after a video shared online showed a man dressed in police attire demanding a cash fine of 5,000 baht from a student without issuing any official document.

The footage circulating on social media appeared to show a person dressed similarly to a police officer, with what appeared to be a firearm strapped in a holster.

In the clip, the person was seen asking a student for a 5,000 baht fine, then reduced it to 3,000 baht, with no paperwork shown.

The footage was widely shared and criticised online, with users questioning whether the person in the video was acting properly.

In response, Nakhon Pathom City Police Station posted an explanation on its Facebook page, saying it had reviewed the incident.

Police said the person shown in the clip was not a police officer but a police volunteer who had been assisting officials with work in the area.

The station said demanding a fine without issuing a ticket or official paperwork breaches Royal Thai Police rules and standard procedures.

It said that it was treating the incident seriously and was urgently checking the facts, with firm action to follow under regulations and the law if any wrongdoing is confirmed.

Officers must perform their duties in a transparent manner that can be examined and must prioritise fairness to the public, it added.

The station also asked members of the public who witness inappropriate behaviour or who have additional information to contact Nakhon Pathom City Police Station so that officials can conduct internal investigations.

Elsewhere, police arrested two Thai men in Sing Buri after they allegedly posed as officers and extorted 5,000 baht from an Indian national. A search reportedly uncovered fake police uniforms and counterfeit police ID cards, and both suspects tested positive in a drug screening.