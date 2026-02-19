Thailand News | polluted outfall causes alarm at Jomtien beach, digital renewal for driving licences to roll out in Thailand

Today we’ll be talking about sewage in the sea grossing out beachgoers in Jomtien, Cocaine worth millions seized in Phuket police raids, and a little later good news for motorists under the age of 55 looking to renew their driver’s licenses.

Locals and holidaymakers at Jomtien Beach have raised concerns after a large drainage pipe became visible on the sand and began spewing dark, foul water into the sea. Videos circulated online show the discharge spreading a noticeable plume into the water, accompanied by a strong odour that has driven some visitors away. Two teenagers who frequent the beach said the pipe appeared recently and questioned why apparent waste was being released without oversight. Residents and commenters have called on authorities to identify who is responsible and address the issue to protect public health and marine life. Some also warned the exposed pipe could be a physical hazard, particularly to children.

Residents and businesses in parts of Phang Nga’s Khao Lak area were hit by repeated transformer thefts that knocked out electricity on key routes. Local authorities are investigating a string of thefts in which thieves targeted electrical infrastructure to strip valuable components, causing widespread outages. Frustrated commuters and shop owners reported safety and economic concerns as darkness fell earlier than normal. Police said they are reviewing CCTV and following leads, but community members say they want swifter action. Restoring stable power and preventing further incidents remain top priorities for regional officials.

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has formally declared she will run for president in the 2028 election, pitching herself as ready to “serve” the nation and positioning early for a race that’s still two years away. Her move lands in the middle of a deepening rift with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, after their once-unified 2022 ticket fractured into a public power struggle. The feud escalated in 2025 when Marcos allowed the International Criminal Court to arrest her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is now detained in The Hague awaiting trial linked to the drug war. Duterte’s camp has since shown political muscle, with candidates backed by her family performing strongly in a mid-term legislative vote seen as a test of public sentiment. She also faces an impeachment complaint filed by members of the Catholic clergy over alleged corruption, which she denies, while continuing to cultivate a tough “law-and-order” persona built on her family’s Davao City political base.

A Chinese national visiting Pattaya was reportedly assaulted and robbed by three individuals identified locally as transgender women, with the victim sustaining injuries and losing personal belongings. Police were called to the scene and are collecting statements from witnesses and the victim to determine the sequence of events. Pattaya authorities said they are reviewing camera footage to identify suspects and build a case for prosecution. No arrests have yet been confirmed, though detectives say leads are promising. The incident has prompted discussions about safety for foreign visitors in nightlife districts.

Police in Phuket carried out coordinated operations that led to the arrest of four suspects and confiscation of more than 3.1 kilograms of cocaine, believed linked to a transnational trafficking network. Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers teamed up with Phuket Provincial Police in efforts focused on key transit points including Patong and the airport. Investigators say the bust dealt a significant blow to the distribution chain funneling drugs into tourist-dense areas. Authorities continue to interrogate the detainees and trace higher-level figures in the network. Officials urged vigilance among the public and promised further crackdowns on illicit drug flows.

In Bangkok, parents of three teenage boys injured in a violent attack have complained about alleged lapses in medical care after one was sent home with a bullet lodged in his arm. According to the families, their sons were victims of a motorcycle ambush, suffering injuries ranging from knife wounds to gunshots and severe head trauma. Critics say the hospital should have kept the boy with the bullet embedded for further treatment rather than discharging him with medication. Health officials responded that X-rays showed no immediate tissue damage, but the boy will be transferred to Rajavithi Hospital for follow-up. Authorities also plan to look into legal action against the alleged teenage attackers.

Veterinarians at Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary faculty achieved a first in Thailand by implanting a pacemaker in an eight-year-old cat suffering from frequent fainting due to heart rhythm issues. The complex surgery, which required opening the animal’s chest to attach leads to the heart, has restored the cat to normal activity and appetite. This landmark procedure demonstrates advanced cardiac care capabilities in the country’s animal health sector and involved a multidisciplinary team of specialists. Post-operative care includes regular check-ups but the pet now enjoys an improved quality of life. Specialists say this opens the door for more high-precision treatments for small animals nationwide.

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport announced a new plan to let drivers under 55 renew their licences online starting in June 2026, reducing the need to visit local offices for paperwork. The initiative, developed with the Ministry of Public Health, will use digital medical certificates and verification systems to streamline applications for eligible motorists. While an eyesight test will still be required, applicants won’t have to make physical trips for routine renewals if their licence hasn’t lapsed by more than a year. Officials say this will help manage the roughly 2.5 million annual renewals more efficiently. Initially, only hospitals under the public health system will integrate with the online platform, with expansion planned later.