Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 11, 2026, 10:52 AM
Photo via The Pattaya News

A foreigner was filmed running naked along beach road in Pattaya on Monday, March 9, leaving onlookers confused. Witnesses said he appeared frightened and ran as if he were trying to escape danger.

The video circulated on Thai social media on Monday, March 9, showing a foreign man running along the roadside near Soi Pattaya 12 without clothes and using his hands to cover his genitals. He reportedly appeared to be in a hurry and looked as if he was fleeing from something.

The footage was recorded by 35 year old Jakkrit Manyimud, who told local media he was riding a motorcycle along beach road when he noticed the foreign man.

Jakkrit said the man did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. He added that the naked runner seemed to be in a rush. He did not know the man’s nationality or where he was heading.

Photo via The Pattaya News

Several social media users commented that they also saw the naked foreign man on the same day. A Thai woman later said she saw him the next day near Soi Bua Khao. She claimed he did not show signs of intoxication or mental illness, and added that she thought he looked attractive.

As of now, there have been no further details about the foreign man or what led to the incident. Local police officers have not made any public statement about the matter.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

A separate incident reported in January involved a Thai tomboy who exposed a foreign man who walked naked on a beach in Pattaya on social media. She shared his video and said she asked him to get dressed, but he ignored her.

In another similar case reported in Phuket in September last year, a foreign man was filmed walking naked in the Patong area. A traffic police officer intervened but was attacked by the man. More police officers were called to the scene to control the foreigner.

