4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

Published: March 11, 2026, 4:37 PM
Photo via DailyNews

A group of four Thai nationals attempted to steal a gold necklace worth nearly 100,000 baht from an Indian tourist in Pattaya, but a hotel security guard and witnesses intervened and stopped them.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to investigate the gold necklace robbery outside a hotel on Pattaya Sai Song Road at about 9.20pm yesterday, March 10. Officers found the 54 year old Indian victim, Sadesh Sangte, who was reported to be in shock.

His gold necklace was torn during the incident. Sadesh revealed that the necklace was worth between 70,000 and 80,000 baht. The total value of the necklace and amulet was nearly 100,000 baht.

A hotel security guard and Indian tourists who witnessed what happened were able to restrain the suspects. The group included two Thai women, a transwoman and a male food delivery rider.

Two women were identified as 35 year old Rattanaphon Jamroen and 31 year old Nipaporn Talab-ngern. The transwoman was identified as 21 year old Atcharawut Manokhan, while the delivery rider was identified as 31 year old Chaimongkhon Khaophon.

Four Thais attempt to steal from Indian in Pattaya
Photo via DailyNews

Sadesh told police through an interpreter that the two women and the transwoman approached him and offered massage services. He said he agreed and took them to his hotel room. After the massage, Sadesh said he and the three Thai nationals held a party and drank alcohol together.

He told police that an argument later broke out over the massage payment. During the confrontation, Nipaporn grabbed the gold necklace and the amulet that Sadesh was wearing and passed them to Atcharawut.

Atcharawut ran down to the lobby while Rattanaphon and Nipaporn held Sadesh back to stop him from following. Sadesh said he managed to break free and caught up with Atcharawut before the suspect could escape on a motorcycle belonging to the delivery rider, Chaimongkhon.

Indian man nearly lose necklace to 4 Thai thieves
Photo via DailyNews

Sadesh then sought help from the hotel security guard and witnesses. Police said the group was able to detain all four suspects.

All four suspects denied the allegation, telling police they did not plan to steal the necklace.

The delivery rider told police he knew the two women because they had previously hired him to buy condoms, but said he was not close to them and had no involvement in the theft. Police said the necklace was later found in the storage compartment of his motorcycle.

Despite their claims, officials believe the four Thai nationals may have acted together. Officers said a detailed investigation will be carried out before charges are filed against each suspect.

