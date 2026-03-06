Thailand News | Bahrain Evacuation brings Thai Nationals home without incident, medical drone trials slash delivery times to Remote Islands

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today we’ll be talking about a Thai evacuation from Bahrain and a Pattaya payment dispute, to a Koh Tao tourist chase, a fake robbery confession, and drones delivering medicine to remote islands.

Nine Thai nationals have returned home safely after Thai diplomatic teams coordinated an evacuation from Bahrain amid rising regional tensions. Embassy staff worked across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, arranging overland transit through the King Fahd Causeway before moving the evacuees onward to Riyadh for flights back to Thailand. The operation reflected quick cooperation between Thai missions in the Gulf as concern grows over the broader security situation in the region. Officials are now mapping out backup plans and assessing areas such as Dammam and Al Khobar in case more citizens need assistance. For now, the evacuees are back in Thailand safely, while authorities remain on alert for any further deterioration.

An Indian tourist in Pattaya found himself at the centre of a bizarre early-morning confrontation after two naked ladyboys chased him along Beach Road over an alleged payment dispute. Witnesses said the pair accused him of refusing to pay for sex services, with one reportedly threatening him with a brick as the argument spilled into public view. A municipal officer and nearby bystanders stepped in, helped cover the individuals with towels, and tried to calm the scene before it escalated further. The disagreement was eventually resolved when the tourist agreed to pay 1,000 baht to each of the two individuals. No one filed a formal complaint, so the matter appears to have ended at the scene despite the spectacle it created.

Police on Koh Tao used a taser to subdue a naked German tourist after an extraordinary series of alleged thefts and a failed attempt to flee into the sea. Investigators said the trouble began when he allegedly grabbed a woman’s mobile phone outside a convenience store after asking for her contact details. Officers say he then stole a motorcycle, later abandoned it, took a kayak, and tried to move along the coast before the search widened across the island. Police eventually tracked him down near Chalok Beach, where bodycam footage showed him attempting to swim away before officers confronted him ashore. He was later taken to hospital, and police are continuing to examine complaints linked to the incident.

A man in Songkhla has been arrested after allegedly fabricating a robbery story to cover up the fact that he lost his wife’s money through online gambling. He initially told police that two men on a motorcycle forced him off the road, sent his bike into a canal, and stole gold jewellery from him. Officers found gaps in his version of events, and CCTV checks failed to support the supposed attack or show any robbery taking place. Under further questioning, he admitted he had never been robbed and had staged the scene because he was afraid to go home after losing the cash meant for redeeming gold. He now faces a false-report charge, with police warning that fake emergency claims waste time and resources that should go to genuine cases.

A dispute over a motorcycle repair in Chon Buri turned violent when a 53-year-old man allegedly attacked a young mechanic with a samurai sword. Police said the victim, a 24-year-old repairman, suffered severe injuries including an ear that was nearly severed and required 27 stitches. The suspect was reportedly furious over a braking problem involving his son’s motorcycle and later also went to the victim’s workplace to complain and make threats. After his arrest, he admitted he was enraged and claimed he had tried to lessen the harm by using the edge of the sword rather than the blade, while also confessing to meth use before the attack. Police seized the weapon and took him into custody as the case moved forward.

A Thai family is seeking legal action after discovering a male hotel worker hiding inside their room during a stay in Shanghai. The family said they had locked the room before leaving, and later found the man concealed in a narrow gap beside the father’s bed when they returned. Because of the language barrier, they struggled to understand him in the moment, though online viewers later said he appeared to claim that he had entered the wrong room by mistake. The family suspects he used staff access to get inside, while social media users raised fears ranging from attempted theft to more serious intent. The story gained extra traction after other Thai travellers claimed they had experienced similar security problems at the same hotel.

Netflix is turning Lumphini Park into a live-action One Piece themed attraction called “Grand Line in Thailand” from March 8 to 15. The free event includes pedal boats styled after famous ships from the series, a giant Laboon whale display, and several themed photo spots for visitors. Organisers are using the activation as a lead-up to the new season’s arrival on Netflix on March 10. Visitors can also enjoy picnic areas and character-themed zones designed to make the park feel like part of the One Piece world. With free entry and a central Bangkok location, the event is set to draw both devoted fans and casual visitors looking for something playful to do in the city.

Thailand is testing locally built drones to deliver medicine and medical supplies to island communities that often face delays due to rough seas and limited transport links. Health officials say the system has already reduced delivery times on some routes from around two hours to just 15 minutes. The programme began with trials in Satun and has since expanded into Krabi and Phangnga as authorities refine operations for regular service. The initiative is expected to help patients who need urgent treatment, including children, elderly residents, and people managing chronic illnesses. Backed by health agencies, aviation regulators, and other partners, the project is being pitched as an important step toward modernising medical access in hard-to-reach areas.