March 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Photos shared online yesterday, March 10, showed what appeared to be a newly built photo spot at a temple in Cambodia that resembled Wat Mahathat’s Buddha head in tree roots in Ayutthaya, raising questions about imitating one of Thailand’s best-known landmarks.

Many social media users noted that the structure in Cambodia looked newly constructed, with some commenting that the cement around the base and the tree roots did not appear fully dry.

Others criticised what they saw as an attempt to recreate a “natural” ancient-site aesthetic associated with Thailand’s tourism branding, including “Unseen Thailand”.

Photo via Khaosod

Following the online discussion, a reporter visited Wat Mahathat in Ayutthaya and found that attention remained on the bodhi tree with the Buddha head embedded in its roots.

Wichian Charoensuk, a security officer at Wat Mahathat and an Ayutthaya local, estimated the temple is about 495 to 500 years old and the Buddha head is more than 50 years old.

He linked the Buddha head to a major restoration when rubble and fragments were gathered and arranged, and said the bodhi tree’s roots gradually expanded until they surrounded the head.

Photo via Khaosod

After tourists began photographing and sharing it, the image became known for blending art with nature and is now a landmark for Ayutthaya and Thailand’s tourism, he added.

A tour guide, Natchathapong, said attempts to copy the feature are unlikely to affect tourism, arguing that travellers choose destinations based on several factors such as a country’s history, safety and how visitors are welcomed and cared for.

He said the Buddha head, bodhi tree and surrounding ruins became significant over time and could not be replicated overnight, adding that interest grew through word of mouth and social media.

He also said the image is displayed at a UNESCO office and that some tourists arrive in Thailand with the photo, asking where the World Heritage landmark is located.

Sompong, a 65 year old tuk-tuk driver from Ayutthaya, said that he did not find what he described as the “Cambodian version” convincing, claiming the cement looked newly poured, and the trees had been scraped until the wood turned red.

Photo via Khaosod

In his view, the original is a Thai hallmark and should not be copied or portrayed as “the same as Thailand”, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts has condemned the construction of Wat Phu Man Fa in Buriram, northeast Thailand, after the Cambodian government accused the temple of copying Angkor Wat, the UNESCO-listed site that is a symbol of Khmer culture.

March 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
