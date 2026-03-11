Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

An Air India Express flight carrying 133 passengers made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport today, March 11, leaving the aircraft disabled on the runway and disrupting airport operations. No injuries were reported.

Tourist police were notified at about 11.20am after an aircraft encountered a landing problem at the airport. The plane was identified as Air India Express flight IX938 operating the Hyderabad–Phuket route, with 133 passengers on board.

Police said checks found that as the aircraft landed, its nose wheel did not deploy. The incident was described as a hard landing, with the front landing gear breaking and the aircraft scraping along the runway.

The aircraft came to a stop, obstructing the runway and could not be moved immediately, preventing other flights from taking off and landing during that period.

Khaosod reported that all passengers were able to leave the aircraft and enter the airport terminal safely.

Tourist police said they attended the scene and coordinated with airport officials, the airline and other relevant personnel to assist passengers. They added that officials continued providing updates to passengers on other flights affected by the disruption.

In a similar incident, a Thai Navy aircraft blocked the runway at Phuket International Airport after experiencing a landing gear malfunction during landing, prompting airport authorities to issue an urgent announcement and temporarily close the runway.

The aircraft involved was identified as a T-337 observation plane, or Cessna O-2 Skymaster, operated by the Royal Thai Navy. The plane has been in service with the Royal Thai Navy for over 40 years and was conducting a routine maritime patrol mission at the time.

According to a rear admiral, the aircraft was tasked with monitoring activities such as drug trafficking and smuggling along Thailand’s maritime borders. The admiral also issued an apology for the temporary closure of the airport runway.