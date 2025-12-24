Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Phuket

New Year’s Eve in Phuket is never just one plan. It’s a whole choose your own adventure moment. Do you start with cocktails by the pool, drift into a seafood feast, then end up dancing barefoot while fireworks explode overhead? Yes. Yes you do.

For the countdown to 2026, Phuket resorts are going full send. We’re talking gala dinners that quietly turn chaotic, DJ sets by the sea, fire shows, fireworks, and enough food to justify loosening every button you own. Here are the best ones

The best places to welcome 2026 in Phuket

1. Naka Island

Date & Time: December 31, 6.30pm to 1.30am

Location: The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

Price: 19,000++ baht per adult, including selected beverages / 6,000++ baht per child 6 to 12 years, including selected soft drinks

The Naka Island, Phuket goes big for New Year’s Eve with a party worth dressing up for. fun, and luxurious, they invite you to start the evening of 2025 with cocktails and canapés at Rum Chapel by the pool. After that, the celebration spreads across the resort, with Veranda, the Beach Lawn, and Aiyara all hosting their own take on the evening.

No matter where you choose to settle in for your last meal of the year, you’ll be treated to the Naka Himmapan Gala Dinner. It’s a lavish buffet that draws on Thai folklore and definitely delivers on flavour. The lineup of dishes includes Canadian lobster, freshly shucked French oysters, king crab, carved Iberico ham, and all kinds of Thai favourites and desserts. While you work your way through the dishes, the room stays lively with music, traditional Thai performances, and fire shows.

Once you’ve had your fill, move to the DJ’s beat and get ready for the countdown party. Before you know it, 2026 will arrive with spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky.

Don’t forget to reserve your spot via email naka.reservations@luxurycollection.com, call +66 (0) 76 371 400, or LINE Official.

2. Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Date & Time: December 31, timing varies based on venue

Location: Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Price:

Aqua Restaurant: 6,999 baht per adult / 50% off for children ages 6 to 12 / free for kids under 6

NYE Beach Party: 2,000 baht per adult

Pullman Phuket Panwa turns New Year’s Eve into a full night plan where you can settle in early and stay right through the countdown. The evening starts with a relaxed gala dinner by the sea, complete with a big buffet, live music, fire shows and activities for kids, all dressed in a clean White Sand theme. It feels polished but still easygoing, you can take your time and enjoy the view as the sun goes down.

Later, the party moves onto the beach. DJs take over, drinks flow, and the crowd gathers close to the water as midnight gets closer. When the clock hits twelve, fireworks light up the bay and the whole place leans into celebration. It is one of those Phuket nights that feels special without trying too hard, made for lingering, dancing and starting the year on a high note.

Make a reservation by calling +66 76 602 500 or email at info@pullmanphuketpanwa.com.

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

Date & Time: December 31

Location: Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

Price: 11,000 baht per adult / 5,500 baht per child ages 6 to 12 / free for kids under 6

New Year’s Eve at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is all about dressing up, eating well and staying by the sea until midnight sneaks up on you. The night centres on a big gala dinner that feels generous from the first plate to the last sweet bite. There is plenty to wander through, from fresh seafood and sushi to grilled meats, Thai favourites and comfort dishes that make going back for seconds feel justified. The cheese, breads and carving stations keep things moving, while desserts stretch on long enough to turn into a small adventure of their own.

Kids are well looked after too, so they can have as much fun as you. As the evening rolls on, the atmosphere shifts from dinner to celebration, with the beach setting doing most of the work. It is the kind of New Year’s Eve that lets you eat slowly, talk a lot and welcome the year feeling properly spoiled.

Book your seats via +66 (0) 76 201 234 or fbscpbr@chr.co.th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centara Grand Phuket (@centaragrand_phuket)

4. Hyatt Regency Phuket

Date & Time: December 31, timing varies based on venue

Location: Hyatt Regency Phuket

Price:

The Pool House Kitchen: Start from 6,790++ baht per adult / 50% off for children ages 6 to 12

New Year’s Eve Teppanyaki: 9,900++ per adult / 50% off for children ages 6 to 12

Casa Boho: 9,900++ per adult / 4,990++ per child

New Year’s Eve at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort gives you a few very good ways to see out the year, depending on your mood. The Pool House Kitchen goes big with a gala buffet that leans into luxury, think caviar, towering seafood, tomahawk cuts and a strong dessert finish, all soundtracked by live music and capped with fireworks at midnight.

For something more intimate, the teppanyaki experience keeps things focused and front row, with chefs cooking lobster, wagyu and scallops right in front of you before the night rolls into the main countdown. Casa Boho takes things higher, literally, with a rooftop party built around tapas, seafood, Latin beats and one of Kamala’s best firework views. Dress up, eat well and let the night decide where it goes.

Be sure to reserve your spot via +66 76 231 234 or phuket.regency@hyatt.com.

5. TRIBE Phuket Patong

Date & Time: December 31

Location: TRIBE Phuket Patong

Price: 3,499 baht per adult / 1,749 baht per child / free for kids under 10

New Year’s Eve at 3 Uncles & A Barman goes full neon with The Neon Jungle Feast, a dinner that rolls straight into the countdown without losing any energy. The night starts with bold plates and flowing drinks, backed by live music, dance performances, a photo booth and lucky draws popping up through the evening.

Once dinner settles, the lights turn up and the party shifts into DJ mode, carrying everyone through to midnight under glowing colours and a proper party mood. Kids under ten eat free, which makes this an easy win for families earlier on, while the late-night crowd gets a lively countdown without hopping venues. It’s loud, playful and built for people who want dinner and a party wrapped into one long night.

Book your seats via Megatix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRIBE Phuket Patong (@tribephuketpatong)

There’s no wrong way to count down in Phuket. Show up hungry, stay out late, and welcome 2026 in style. Just make sure your phone’s charged and your ride home is sorted. Everything else will fall into place.