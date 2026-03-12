Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

Thai Airways has started increasing ticket fares by about 10 to 15% to offset higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East situation, as the airline maintains stable operations and presses ahead with expansion plans.

The Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, Cherdchome Therdsteerasukdi, said the airline has begun adjusting ticket prices in line with higher oil prices.

Cherdchome said Thai Airways already applies a fuel surcharge, but any ceiling for that surcharge must be agreed with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). She added that the situation is still manageable and that the ceiling could be revised if required.

Demand reportedly has not weakened, and the airline has not cancelled any flights because of the situation.

Advanced bookings for March 2026 remain strong, with direct Europe–Thailand routes showing consistent demand and an average cabin factor of 80 to 90%.

Seats have been difficult to secure over the past two weeks across multiple routes, including Europe, due to very high demand, the airline noted. Some travellers are opting for direct flights to avoid connections through Middle East hubs.

The airline said it has modified certain routings to steer clear of conflict areas, including flying around Iranian airspace. The changes have slightly increased fuel burn, but the company said the effect is not operationally significant.

Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said fare increases on some routes reflect jet fuel costs, which he said have climbed by nearly 100%.

“We are not taking advantage of the situation, this is simply an adjustment in line with higher costs,” he said.

Separately, the airline expects additional aircraft to enter service this year, including both wide-body and narrow-body types. It will also add routes, resume destinations it previously served and raise frequencies on selected services, which it expects to support stronger performance.

Despite those plans, Thai Airways said it is prioritising liquidity amid the situation and is not planning to take on new loans at this stage. Its credit rating process is still under review.

Rath Rauksamrauat, Director of Corporate Finance, said the airline aims to grow its fleet from 80 aircraft to 102 by 2026, made up of 67 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft.

Deliveries due this year include 14 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets and 14 Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft, reported The Nation.

Rath said the airline is targeting further expansion in 2027 and 2028, to 112 and 129 aircraft, respectively, with a planned 2:1 wide-body to narrow-body ratio.

He said the aim is to support its hub strategy of bringing passengers from around the world to connect in Thailand for onward travel across the region.

The 2026 route plans include Amsterdam and Auckland, New Zealand, in the third quarter (Q3), plus new narrow-body services to China, including Changsha, Xiamen, and Chongqing in the second to third quarters (Q2 to Q3). It also plans Busan, South Korea, in the second quarter (Q2) and Da Nang, Vietnam, in the fourth quarter (Q4).

“Today, we are seeing a positive effect after Middle East aviation hubs closed, with more passengers choosing direct flights. Of course, this is a short-term impact. In the medium to long term, the company is monitoring bookings closely. March bookings are still positive compared with the same period last year.

“We still see positive signals, but if signals turn negative, the company will adjust plans accordingly,” he stated.

In a separate development, Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed plans to increase the passenger service charge (PSC) for international departures in May this year. While the increase will largely affect foreign travellers, AOT insisted that it will not reduce the number of international visitors.