Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 12, 2026, 10:37 AM
186 2 minutes read
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai Airways

Thai Airways has started increasing ticket fares by about 10 to 15% to offset higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East situation, as the airline maintains stable operations and presses ahead with expansion plans.

The Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, Cherdchome Therdsteerasukdi, said the airline has begun adjusting ticket prices in line with higher oil prices.

Cherdchome said Thai Airways already applies a fuel surcharge, but any ceiling for that surcharge must be agreed with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). She added that the situation is still manageable and that the ceiling could be revised if required.

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs
Photo via CAAT

Demand reportedly has not weakened, and the airline has not cancelled any flights because of the situation.

Advanced bookings for March 2026 remain strong, with direct Europe–Thailand routes showing consistent demand and an average cabin factor of 80 to 90%.

Seats have been difficult to secure over the past two weeks across multiple routes, including Europe, due to very high demand, the airline noted. Some travellers are opting for direct flights to avoid connections through Middle East hubs.

The airline said it has modified certain routings to steer clear of conflict areas, including flying around Iranian airspace. The changes have slightly increased fuel burn, but the company said the effect is not operationally significant.

Related Articles
Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests
Photo via Bornil Amin on Unsplash

Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said fare increases on some routes reflect jet fuel costs, which he said have climbed by nearly 100%.

“We are not taking advantage of the situation, this is simply an adjustment in line with higher costs,” he said.

Separately, the airline expects additional aircraft to enter service this year, including both wide-body and narrow-body types. It will also add routes, resume destinations it previously served and raise frequencies on selected services, which it expects to support stronger performance.

Despite those plans, Thai Airways said it is prioritising liquidity amid the situation and is not planning to take on new loans at this stage. Its credit rating process is still under review.

Rath Rauksamrauat, Director of Corporate Finance, said the airline aims to grow its fleet from 80 aircraft to 102 by 2026, made up of 67 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft.

Deliveries due this year include 14 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets and 14 Airbus A321neo narrow-body aircraft, reported The Nation.

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal
Photo courtesy of Total Telecom

Rath said the airline is targeting further expansion in 2027 and 2028, to 112 and 129 aircraft, respectively, with a planned 2:1 wide-body to narrow-body ratio.

He said the aim is to support its hub strategy of bringing passengers from around the world to connect in Thailand for onward travel across the region.

The 2026 route plans include Amsterdam and Auckland, New Zealand, in the third quarter (Q3), plus new narrow-body services to China, including Changsha, Xiamen, and Chongqing in the second to third quarters (Q2 to Q3). It also plans Busan, South Korea, in the second quarter (Q2) and Da Nang, Vietnam, in the fourth quarter (Q4).

“Today, we are seeing a positive effect after Middle East aviation hubs closed, with more passengers choosing direct flights. Of course, this is a short-term impact. In the medium to long term, the company is monitoring bookings closely. March bookings are still positive compared with the same period last year.

“We still see positive signals, but if signals turn negative, the company will adjust plans accordingly,” he stated.

In a separate development, Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed plans to increase the passenger service charge (PSC) for international departures in May this year. While the increase will largely affect foreign travellers, AOT insisted that it will not reduce the number of international visitors.

Latest Thailand News
UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week | Thaiger Technology News

UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week

24 minutes ago
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

32 minutes ago
4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak

47 minutes ago
An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran &#8211; How does it affect Thailand? | Thaiger Thailand News

An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran – How does it affect Thailand?

17 hours ago
Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

17 hours ago
Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani

18 hours ago
Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures | Thaiger Thai Law News

Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

18 hours ago
4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

19 hours ago
Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

19 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

20 hours ago
Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

20 hours ago
Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

21 hours ago
Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

21 hours ago
Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

22 hours ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

23 hours ago
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark | Thaiger Tourism News

Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark

23 hours ago
Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner defends refusal to serve Israeli man

1 day ago
Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner&#8217;s motorcycle key | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner’s motorcycle key

2 days ago
Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor&#8217;s daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor’s daughter

2 days ago
Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork

2 days ago
Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

2 days ago
Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
Thai actress&#8217;s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam

2 days ago
Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya

2 days ago
Aviation NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 12, 2026, 10:37 AM
186 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.