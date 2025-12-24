Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

Key insights from the news Copy A foreign man attacked and robbed Thai Bolt rider Ekkasit Jitwijarn in Bangkok on December 22, fleeing with his motorcycle after a violent confrontation.

A foreign man remains at large after allegedly attacking and robbing a Thai Bolt motorcycle taxi rider in Bangkok on Monday night, December 22.

The victim, Ekkasit Jitwijarn, shared details of the incident on the Facebook group Grab Bolt & All Application in Thailand to warn other app-based riders and seek help from the online community.

According to Ekkasit, the incident occurred at around 11.15pm near Soi Wisut Kasat, under the Rama 8 Bridge in the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok. He said the foreign man booked a ride through the Bolt application from that location to Pattaya, with a fare of more than 1,200 baht.

Ekkasit explained that the long-distance trip and high fare encouraged him to accept the job. He travelled to the pickup point to meet the passenger as usual. However, shortly after meeting the foreign passenger, the situation turned violent.

The Bolt rider said the foreign man suddenly attacked him, pushed him off his motorcycle, and then rode away from the scene. Ekkasit reported that the stolen motorcycle was a white and dark blue All New Honda Wave 125i, registration number 8 ขบ 4448.

Screenshots of the booking details shared by Ekkasit showed that the ride was booked under the name Dzintars. Based on the name, he speculated that the suspect may be of Latvian nationality, although this has not been officially confirmed by police.

Ekkasit also posted a selfie photo showing himself with the suspected foreign man. He explained that he had asked to take a photo with the foreigner before starting the trip because he was concerned the passenger might flee without paying.

The victim said he already filed a complaint with police. However, as of now, officers have not provided any updates on the investigation or the foreign suspect’s whereabouts.

Ekkasit added that he prepared a reward for anyone who can provide useful information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

In a similar case reported in Phuket in November, a Thai motorcyclist also lost his vehicle to a foreign man in the Sam Kong area.

CCTV footage showed the suspect pretending to play with a dog before suddenly jumping onto the motorcycle and speeding away. No arrests were reported in that case, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown. Police have not yet released further information on this case.