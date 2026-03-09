Thailand News | Thailand expands fuel buffer as regional risks rise, Phuket moves to untangle work permit backlog

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 9, 2026, 11:47 AM
419 4 minutes read
Thailand News | Thailand expands fuel buffer as regional risks rise, Phuket moves to untangle work permit backlog | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s plans to create a fuel buffer as the fallout continues from Israel and America’s conflict with Iran, the government is simultaneously tightening visa scrutiny at the border while trying to expedite more than 100,000 work permits, and a little later cocaine, heroin, and scams oh my! As police crackdown on illegal activities that cross borders.

Thailand Expands Fuel Buffer as Regional Risks Rise

Thailand has increased its oil reserves from around 60 days to 95 days as officials respond to rising instability in the Middle East. Domestic traders were told to secure extra supply and speed up deliveries to areas facing shortages. The government is also raising the legal reserve requirement from 1% to 3% in an effort to strengthen longer-term energy security. Authorities said inspections are being stepped up to discourage hoarding, while oil exports have been reduced except where economic ties make exceptions necessary. If tensions drag on into May, Thailand may lean more heavily on diesel alternatives, biodiesel, cheaper imported fuel grades, added LNG procurement, and higher gas output from the Gulf of Thailand.

Thailand Tightens Visa Scrutiny to Block Transnational Crime

Thai authorities are intensifying border checks and visa extension screening as part of a broader push against transnational crime. The tougher approach follows orders for Immigration Police to pay closer attention at entry points and to scrutinise applications that may be linked to unrest in the Middle East. Officials say the goal is to stop criminals from exploiting legal loopholes to enter or remain in the country. The policy appears aimed at raising the bar for applicants whose circumstances trigger security concerns. It marks another sign that immigration enforcement is being treated as part of Thailand’s wider security strategy.

Pattaya Assault Video Sparks Fresh Safety Concerns

A video showing foreign tourists being attacked on Pattaya Walking Street has triggered anger online and renewed debate about tourist safety in the city. The incident reportedly took place around 5am on March 7, with the clip showing a man being kicked to the ground before a woman stepped in and the chaos worsened. Witness accounts in the report say motorbike taxi drivers tried to break things up, but the confrontation spiralled further as more people became involved. Additional footage allegedly shows a group of transgender women attacking the foreign woman, while others resembling nearby venue security staff were also seen joining the violence. Police have opened an investigation, though the couple involved had not yet filed a formal complaint at the time of reporting.

British Suspect Held in Bangkok Tourist Drug Case

Police in Bangkok have arrested a 64-year-old British man accused of selling cocaine to tourists in the Sukhumvit area. Officers reportedly moved in after receiving a tip-off and conducting surveillance on Sukhumvit 13 late on March 6. During the search, police said they found a 400-gram cocaine rock, additional cocaine, ecstasy, and later more drugs plus scales and packaging materials at his apartment. Investigators say the suspect admitted the drugs were his and that they were intended for delivery to customers. He is now facing multiple drug-related charges as well as an allegation of entering Thailand without authorisation.

Thai Women Given Heavy Sentences in Taiwan Drug Smuggling Case

Two Thai women have been sentenced in Taiwan after being caught smuggling heroin into the country. Authorities said they were arrested at Kaohsiung airport in September last year after behaving suspiciously during tightened screening prompted by a prior tip-off. Investigators found a large quantity of heroin hidden inside their bodies, including dozens of swallowed packages and others concealed internally. The drugs were said to be worth about 8.3 million Taiwan dollars, or roughly 9 million baht. One woman received 15 years and 6 months in prison, while the other was sentenced to 16 years, though both still have the right to appeal.

Related Articles

Police Break Up Network Sending Thais to Cambodia Scam Operations

Thai police say they have dismantled a network accused of trafficking more than 200 people to Cambodia for use in online scam operations. Investigators allege the victims were lured by fake job adverts, transported to border provinces, then taken across illegal crossings into Cambodia. Once there, they were reportedly confined and forced to scan their faces and open mule bank accounts for criminal groups. The case has been linked to estimated losses of more than 600 million baht, with four suspects arrested so far out of six identified. Authorities say the suspects face serious charges including human trafficking for forced labour and organised trafficking involving deception and coercion.

Thailand Rejects Claims of Airport Shake-Downs

Thai immigration authorities have pushed back against allegations that travellers are being extorted or unfairly refused entry at the country’s airports. The response came after a report claimed some Cambodian and Indian passengers were detained, forced to buy return tickets, and made to pay a 1,000-baht unofficial fee. Officials insisted those claims are false and said entry refusals happen only when travellers fail to meet standard immigration requirements. They pointed to factors such as insufficient funds, missing accommodation details, unclear travel plans, or suspicions of illegal work as common grounds for refusal. Authorities also stressed that no unofficial “service fee” is part of the official immigration process and warned that such reports could harm Thailand’s tourism reputation.

Phuket Moves to Untangle Work Permit Backlog

Phuket officials are trying to fix delays affecting the renewal and issuance of work permits for more than 130,000 foreign workers. The problem has drawn complaints from employers who say the slowdown is hurting businesses across the island, especially in tourism. Officials linked the backlog to a nationwide outsourced processing system introduced in October 2025 through the digital e-WorkPermit platform. While the new system was meant to streamline applications, Phuket’s large foreign workforce has outstripped the service provider’s capacity. Provincial leaders have now ordered urgent action and plan to meet with employers and relevant agencies to work out faster solutions.

Latest Thailand News
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

3 minutes ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

52 minutes ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

1 hour ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

3 hours ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

3 hours ago
Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Three foreigners arrested on Koh Pha Ngan in drug crackdown

3 hours ago
British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large | Thaiger Pattaya News

British bar manager slashed in Pattaya, one suspect at large

3 hours ago
Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen saved from drowning after wrestling underwater in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign transwoman sought over 500,000 baht haul from Thai family

4 hours ago
Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven earthquakes shake Surat Thani, no damage reported

5 hours ago
Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man kills sister-in-law in Chiang Mai following attempted rape

5 hours ago
Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian DJ arrested on Koh Pha Ngan after drug sales to tourists

5 hours ago
Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court reviews 18 election and referendum cases

1 day ago
Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals | Thaiger Pattaya News

Outrage as Pattaya video shows tourists attacked by locals

1 day ago
Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban | Thaiger Thailand News

Students discard cash outside Bangkok school over strict entrance exam item ban

1 day ago
British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested in Bangkok for cocaine sales to tourists

1 day ago
Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian drug dealer hiding in Thailand arrested by police

1 day ago
Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tackles work permit delays for 130,000 foreign workers

2 days ago
Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand boosts oil reserves to last 95 days amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals in Iran to begin return journey amid Middle East tensions

2 days ago
DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers billion-baht online gambling network linked to politician

2 days ago
Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for summer storm with thunderstorms and strong winds

2 days ago
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

3 days ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

3 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 9, 2026, 11:47 AM
419 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video