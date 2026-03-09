Thailand News | Thailand expands fuel buffer as regional risks rise, Phuket moves to untangle work permit backlog

Today we’ll be talking about Thailand’s plans to create a fuel buffer as the fallout continues from Israel and America’s conflict with Iran, the government is simultaneously tightening visa scrutiny at the border while trying to expedite more than 100,000 work permits, and a little later cocaine, heroin, and scams oh my! As police crackdown on illegal activities that cross borders.

Thailand has increased its oil reserves from around 60 days to 95 days as officials respond to rising instability in the Middle East. Domestic traders were told to secure extra supply and speed up deliveries to areas facing shortages. The government is also raising the legal reserve requirement from 1% to 3% in an effort to strengthen longer-term energy security. Authorities said inspections are being stepped up to discourage hoarding, while oil exports have been reduced except where economic ties make exceptions necessary. If tensions drag on into May, Thailand may lean more heavily on diesel alternatives, biodiesel, cheaper imported fuel grades, added LNG procurement, and higher gas output from the Gulf of Thailand.

Thai authorities are intensifying border checks and visa extension screening as part of a broader push against transnational crime. The tougher approach follows orders for Immigration Police to pay closer attention at entry points and to scrutinise applications that may be linked to unrest in the Middle East. Officials say the goal is to stop criminals from exploiting legal loopholes to enter or remain in the country. The policy appears aimed at raising the bar for applicants whose circumstances trigger security concerns. It marks another sign that immigration enforcement is being treated as part of Thailand’s wider security strategy.

A video showing foreign tourists being attacked on Pattaya Walking Street has triggered anger online and renewed debate about tourist safety in the city. The incident reportedly took place around 5am on March 7, with the clip showing a man being kicked to the ground before a woman stepped in and the chaos worsened. Witness accounts in the report say motorbike taxi drivers tried to break things up, but the confrontation spiralled further as more people became involved. Additional footage allegedly shows a group of transgender women attacking the foreign woman, while others resembling nearby venue security staff were also seen joining the violence. Police have opened an investigation, though the couple involved had not yet filed a formal complaint at the time of reporting.

Police in Bangkok have arrested a 64-year-old British man accused of selling cocaine to tourists in the Sukhumvit area. Officers reportedly moved in after receiving a tip-off and conducting surveillance on Sukhumvit 13 late on March 6. During the search, police said they found a 400-gram cocaine rock, additional cocaine, ecstasy, and later more drugs plus scales and packaging materials at his apartment. Investigators say the suspect admitted the drugs were his and that they were intended for delivery to customers. He is now facing multiple drug-related charges as well as an allegation of entering Thailand without authorisation.

Two Thai women have been sentenced in Taiwan after being caught smuggling heroin into the country. Authorities said they were arrested at Kaohsiung airport in September last year after behaving suspiciously during tightened screening prompted by a prior tip-off. Investigators found a large quantity of heroin hidden inside their bodies, including dozens of swallowed packages and others concealed internally. The drugs were said to be worth about 8.3 million Taiwan dollars, or roughly 9 million baht. One woman received 15 years and 6 months in prison, while the other was sentenced to 16 years, though both still have the right to appeal.

Thai police say they have dismantled a network accused of trafficking more than 200 people to Cambodia for use in online scam operations. Investigators allege the victims were lured by fake job adverts, transported to border provinces, then taken across illegal crossings into Cambodia. Once there, they were reportedly confined and forced to scan their faces and open mule bank accounts for criminal groups. The case has been linked to estimated losses of more than 600 million baht, with four suspects arrested so far out of six identified. Authorities say the suspects face serious charges including human trafficking for forced labour and organised trafficking involving deception and coercion.

Thai immigration authorities have pushed back against allegations that travellers are being extorted or unfairly refused entry at the country’s airports. The response came after a report claimed some Cambodian and Indian passengers were detained, forced to buy return tickets, and made to pay a 1,000-baht unofficial fee. Officials insisted those claims are false and said entry refusals happen only when travellers fail to meet standard immigration requirements. They pointed to factors such as insufficient funds, missing accommodation details, unclear travel plans, or suspicions of illegal work as common grounds for refusal. Authorities also stressed that no unofficial “service fee” is part of the official immigration process and warned that such reports could harm Thailand’s tourism reputation.

Phuket officials are trying to fix delays affecting the renewal and issuance of work permits for more than 130,000 foreign workers. The problem has drawn complaints from employers who say the slowdown is hurting businesses across the island, especially in tourism. Officials linked the backlog to a nationwide outsourced processing system introduced in October 2025 through the digital e-WorkPermit platform. While the new system was meant to streamline applications, Phuket’s large foreign workforce has outstripped the service provider’s capacity. Provincial leaders have now ordered urgent action and plan to meet with employers and relevant agencies to work out faster solutions.