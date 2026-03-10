Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam

A Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindled more than 1.3 billion baht from more than 1,000 victims by persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency platforms and then allegedly failing to deliver the promised returns.

A group of 30 complainants met the President of the Santi Pracha Dham Club, Tankhun Jitissara, seeking assistance after they said they and more than 1,000 other victims lost money in an investment scam allegedly run by the actress’s husband. They said total losses exceeded 1.3 billion baht.

Tankhun then accompanied the group to file a complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday, March 9.

After filing the complaint, Tankhun told reporters the case details provided by the complainants. He said the accused encouraged people to invest through cryptocurrency platforms called WOWBiT and ACET ONLY, promising returns of 500 times their investment.

Tankhun said investors were told they needed to keep their funds in place until the contract ended on March 1 in order to receive the promised profits. The complainants said they followed those conditions but were unable to withdraw profits on March 1 as promised.

According to Tankhun, the accused later claimed the platforms had been hacked and faced legal problems, before leaving Thailand and moving to Dubai.

Victims said they trusted him because he presented himself as a wealthy businessman with connections. They said he frequently posted photographs of himself with prominent political figures, including a former prime minister of Thailand and the UAE prime minister.

Some victims said they were cancer patients and had intended to use the money for continued treatment, but could not withdraw funds from the platforms.

The complainants also alleged the accused challenged them to take legal action, claiming he was confident he could avoid punishment. They said the investment platforms remained active and continued attracting new investors despite reports being filed with police.

Tankhun said police had previously issued an arrest warrant last year against the accused for operating a digital asset broker company without a permit and for public fraud. He said the man did not attend questioning and fled to Dubai.

CIB officers acknowledged the complaint, but had not publicly clarified their next steps of the investigation with the public.