Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 11, 2026, 2:21 PM
238 2 minutes read
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man asked police to investigate after finding bloodstains, a military ID card and an obscured registration plate on his car after he lent it to a female friend.

The 29 year old owner, Thanaporn Wilaepana, contacted Pak Kret Police to inspect his bronze Honda City sedan, which was parked outside a condominium in the Khlong Klua area of Nonthaburi province.

Police said an initial inspection found damage to the front and rear bumpers, a right rear door that could not be opened and signs of a crash at several points on the exterior.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a military ID card on the floor of the front passenger side. The card belonged to a captain serving in the Royal Thai Army, but the officer’s name was not disclosed to the public.

Bloodstains were also found on the window at the driver’s seat, the back seat window and the left rear door window. Police also reported that the number 9 on the rear registration plate had been covered with a sticker.

Friend borrows car and returns it with blood and damage
Photo via ThaiRath

Thanaporn told police he had recently lent the car to a 33 year old female friend he had known for a long time. He said the woman called and asked him to pick her up at the entrance to Soi Samakkhi on Tiwanon Road in Nonthaburi on March 9.

He said he arrived to find the woman with two men he did not know. He drove all three towards Prachachuen-Nonthaburi Road.

Thanaporn said that when they reached a convenience store on Prachachuen-Nonthaburi Road, the woman asked him to stop so she could meet a couple on a motorcycle.

He told police the woman then borrowed his car and asked him to return home with a man on the motorcycle. The woman who had been on the motorcycle reportedly switched to travel in Thanaporn’s car instead.

Thai man finds blood and damage after lending car to friend
Photo via ThaiRath

Thanaporn said his friend contacted him at about 4am the next day, March 10, telling him to collect his car from outside a condominium. When he retrieved it, he found the vehicle damaged and bloodstained.

He said he later tried to contact the woman but could not reach her. Thanaporn told police he did not know the soldier named on the ID card or the other people who had been with the woman that day.

Police collected samples of the blood found in the vehicle for further investigation. Officers said they will also review CCTV footage along Prachachuen-Nonthaburi Road to determine how the car was damaged and identify the source of the blood.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.