Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 11, 2026, 4:42 PM
Thailand’s Cabinet approved urgent measures yesterday, March 10, to cut energy use and manage the public-sector workforce, amid fighting in the Middle East and its impact on domestic energy pressures.

The decisions were announced at Government House by Lalida Periswiwatthana, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office.

She said the prime minister had instructed government agencies and state enterprises to begin Work From Home (WFH) arrangements immediately for duties that would not affect public services.

The measures are to remain in place until the situation eases, although no specific end date has been set.

Under the Cabinet-approved plan, agencies with direct responsibilities for public service delivery are to continue operating as normal to avoid disruption to members of the public.

The measures also include workplace energy-saving steps. Civil servants and state officials are being encouraged to avoid wearing suits for meetings or work, and agencies have been told to set air-conditioning temperatures at 26°C to reduce overall electricity consumption.

The prime minister also ordered a suspension of overseas travel for government officials at all levels for study visits and training programmes. Lalida said such activities should be held within Thailand instead, reported Naewna.

She added that overseas travel may still be allowed when an important and strictly necessary meeting is involved, provided decisions are made appropriately and considered carefully.

When asked if the Thailand WFH measure would extend to the private sector, Lalida said no instruction had been issued for private companies. She added that state agencies would lead the rollout first, and stressed that no timeframe had been set.

In an earlier development, back in late January, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt warned of worsening PM2.5 pollution across eastern Bangkok and parts of Pathum Thani, as the city urged Work From Home measures.

