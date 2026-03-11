Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

A Thai delivery rider allegedly filmed under a skirt of a female vendor while waiting for an order at a beverage shop in Bangkok.

The vendor posted the video on social media to warn others, saying the incident happened at about 1pm on March 7. The footage showed a rider wearing a green jacket standing behind her as she prepared drinks.

The suspect was then seen approaching the vendor and sitting down. The vendor alleged he took a photo under her skirt before stepping back and checking the images on his phone. He was also heard shouting, “Beautiful! Perfect!”

The vendor said she did not react at the time because she was focused on her work. She later checked the rider’s details on the delivery platform and publicly identified him as Taewan, who reportedly operates in Bangkok’s Khlong Samwa area.

The video prompted a strong response online, with many users calling for the vendor to report the case to police to prevent similar incidents. Others urged female vendors to be cautious and avoid allowing riders into private areas, citing safety concerns for both staff and valuables.

It remains unclear whether the vendor has filed a complaint. If she does, the rider could face up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the amended sexual harassment law, according to the report.

A similar case was reported in September last year, when a man reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of a shopping mall in Nonthaburi while trying to escape arrest after being caught filming under a woman’s skirt. He was said to have suffered serious injuries and was later prosecuted after evidence was found on his laptop.

Another suspect was arrested in February last year after allegedly filming under a woman’s skirt in a concert at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.