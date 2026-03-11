Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 11, 2026, 2:02 PM
A Facebook post from yesterday, March 10, is gaining traction after the writer shared a small but heartwarming moment on a train, where a coffee spill was met with quick help from Thai women nearby, while other passengers looked on.

The account DjFiat LinkCorner said the incident began when one passenger placed a takeaway coffee cup in the side of a bag. The bag then fell over, spilling coffee across the carriage floor and leaving the owner flustered as they looked for a way to fix the situation.

Several women standing nearby immediately stepped in to help. They pulled out packet tissues and tissue rolls and began wiping the coffee from the floor, working together to stop it spreading.

When the MRT Skytrain braked, the spilt coffee spread again, flowing in a different direction. The group then repositioned themselves to wipe up the new trail and keep the mess from travelling further.

As the clean-up went on, another woman pulled out a plastic bag from her handbag and passed it to the passenger who had spilt the coffee.

With that, the owner was able to gather the waste, seal it inside and finish tidying the area. The spill was dealt with quickly.

The post also contrasts the women’s actions with the men nearby, who were watching silently and appeared not to have any tissues.

In closing, the writer jokes that comfort can be hard to find when someone feels upset, but if a person needs tissues in a pinch, they should look to Thai women, describing them as prepared for everyday situations.

In a separate incident, a routine trip to a temple became a touching rescue for a Thai woman after she stopped to help a couple in distress and ended up driving a pregnant stranger in labour, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the back seat of her car.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.