Pattaya Countdown 2026 New Year event: Free concerts over 3 Days, transport and parking points announced

Key insights from the news Copy The Pattaya Countdown 2026 New Year celebration will take place from December 29 to 31, featuring free concerts with major Thai artists like Jeff Satur and Bodyslam at Pattaya Beach, under the theme 'Earth Reborn'.

Organizers have implemented transport measures including designated parking areas and a free shuttle bus service to alleviate traffic congestion, with shuttle buses running daily from 4pm to 1am.

Visitors can win prizes worth over 2 million Thai baht by registering through the PEEP SHARE app at the event, with prizes including a pickup truck and a Ducati motorcycle.

Traffic closures will be in effect during the event, particularly on December 31, with significant road closures and parking prohibitions, urging attendees to allow extra travel time or use public transport.

The Pattaya Countdown 2026 New Year celebration is set to deliver three days and three nights of non-stop fun with free concerts featuring some of Thailand’s biggest artists, including Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, and BUS. Organisers have also released transport advice, parking locations, and free shuttle bus details to help visitors avoid traffic congestion.

Get ready to jump, dance, and welcome the New Year in style. Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation and MONOMAX, will transform Pattaya Beach into a world-class stage for PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX. The event is held under the theme Earth Reborn, symbolising a revived world with renewed care for the planet. The celebration blends light, sound, music, and contemporary art with the power of the sea, offering three full days of festivities with free entry throughout the event.

The event is also held in remembrance of the immeasurable royal grace of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, through what is described as the largest celebratory festival in eastern Thailand.

The eastern region’s biggest New Year celebration will take place from December 29 to 31, at Pattaya Beach in Chon Buri province. Organisers have brought together a top-tier lineup of Thai artists to deliver continuous entertainment throughout the three-day event.

One of the major highlights is the chance to win prizes worth more than 2 million Thai baht. Simply download the PEEP SHARE application and register at the event to be eligible to win prizes, including an Isuzu X-Series 2.2 Ddi MAXFORCE pickup truck, a Ducati Scrambler Icon big bike, Luxury 29 gift vouchers, and many other rewards.

Artist lineup and performance schedule

PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX begins daily from 4pm onwards, featuring full-scale light, sound, and stage productions across all three days at Pattaya Beach.

Monday, December 29 – T-POP and Rock Night

Tuesday, December 30 – Music Lovers Night

7pm: Bowkylion

8pm: URBOYTJ

9pm: F.HERO

10pm: Bodyslam

11pm: Three Man Down

Wednesday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve Countdown

6.45pm: ALLY

7.45pm: Lek Ratchamet

8.45pm: Ja Nongpanee

9.45pm: Joey Phuwasit

10.45pm: Taitosmith

11.45pm: Pattaya Countdown 2026

12am: New Year 2026 fireworks celebration

Koh Larn will also host its own celebration. KOH LAN PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 will take place on Koh Larn on the night of December 31, featuring performances by Ying Lee Srithumphon, LAZYLOXY, SAMBLACK, OG-ANIC, and Toey Apiwat.

Free shuttle buses and parking locations

To reduce traffic congestion, visitors are encouraged to use public transport, designated parking areas, or the free shuttle bus service.

Free shuttle bus service

Operating daily from 4pm to 1am

Pickup point 1: Lotus’s South Pattaya

Pickup point 2: Wat Nong Yai

Designated parking locations

Wat Chaimongkol

Lotus’s South Pattaya

Lotus’s North Pattaya

Royal Garden Plaza

Pattaya City School 8

Big C South Pattaya

Big C Extra Central Pattaya

Central Pattaya

Bali Hai Pier parking building

Terminal 21 Pattaya

Wat Nong Yai

Central Marina

Harbor Pattaya

Traffic closures to note before attending the event

December 29 to 30 (3pm to 1am)

Soi 2 beside Central Marina (left side): one-way traffic from Phettrakul Road to Pattaya Second Road

Soi 3 beside Central Marina (right side): one-way traffic from Pattaya Second Road to Phettrakul Road

Soi 4 beside Bangkok Bank: one-way traffic from Pattaya Second Road to Phettrakul Road

From 6am to 1am, parking is prohibited on both sides of Pattaya Beach Road between Soi 6/1 and Soi 10, and on both sides of Central Pattaya Road between the Top intersection and Nipah Lodge intersection.

Countdown night – December 31

Pattaya Beach Road (Dolphin Roundabout to Soi 10) is closed from 3pm to 1am

Central Pattaya Road (from the Top intersection to Nipah Lodge intersection) is closed, with one-way traffic from the Top intersection to Sukhumvit Road from 10pm to 1am

From 6am to 1am, parking is prohibited on both sides of Pattaya Beach Road from Dusit Curve to Soi 10, on Central Pattaya Road between the Top and Nipah Lodge intersections, and within Soi 1 to Soi 10.

On New Year’s Eve, traffic along the beachfront will be almost entirely closed. Those attending the event are advised to allow at least one to two hours extra travel time. Using the free shuttle bus service is recommended as the most convenient option.

Source: Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office and MONOMAX Facebook pages