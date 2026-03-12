4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak

Locals in Mae Sot district, Tak province, rescued four Chinese nationals who claimed they were abducted by a human trafficking gang and were being taken to Myanmar.

Mae Sot District Chief Kantapong Piphatmontrikul told ThaiRath the rescue took place at about 9.30pm on Monday, March 9. Residents in the Ban Rim Moei community reported to their community leader that they had helped four Chinese nationals, consisting of two men and two women. Their identities were not disclosed.

Residents said the group escaped from a grey Chevrolet pickup truck with Tak registration plates to seek assistance. The driver was suspected to be Thai.

Locals also shared CCTV footage of the incident. The video shows one of the Chinese men, who was sitting next to the driver, forcing the door open and jumping out of the moving vehicle.

Chinese abducted from Thailand to Myanmar
Photo via ThaiRath

He then tried to open the rear door to help the others, but the driver moved the pickup forward, apparently attempting to stop him. The man then jumped back onto the vehicle, opened the door and helped the other three occupants escape.

Hearing the commotion, residents came out to investigate. The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle’s door open, according to the report.

The community leader later took the four Chinese nationals to Mae Sot Police Station. They reportedly told police they had been tricked into travelling to Thailand and were being trafficked to Myanmar, with the pickup truck used as transport.

Chinese rescued from trafficking gang
Photo via ThaiRath

Police checked their entry documents into Thailand and found the four had arrived in Chiang Mai province on March 6 before being taken to Tak. The group asked police to move them out of Mae Sot, saying they feared the trafficking gang would come after them.

Officers assisted them in buying coach tickets to Bangkok. The Chinese embassy in Bangkok then arranged to transfer them back to China.

Kantapong said he could not disclose the identity of the pickup driver and was waiting for police and relevant agencies to proceed with the case.

Chinese nationals rescued from trafficking gang
Photo via ThaiRath

