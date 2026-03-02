Thailand News | Anutin puts evacuation plan on alert for Thais in Iran, Buriram Wedding turns heads as Thai Bride marries Two Austrian Grooms

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include evacuation alerts and street violence to transport changes, economic pressures, major sports, and human-interest headlines.



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered emergency preparations to evacuate Thai nationals from Iran. All relevant agencies have been told to remain on 24-hour standby as tensions in the Middle East intensify. The instruction includes coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Air Force to ready aircraft if conditions worsen. Officials say protecting Thai citizens in high-risk areas is the top priority. The directive was issued on March 1, 2026, as the situation is being closely monitored.



Two foreign men were wounded during a late-night brawl near the entrance to Soi Diamond on Pattaya Second Road. One reportedly suffered stab wounds near the neck and ear, while the other was cut in the neck area, and both were taken to hospital. Witnesses said a group of five to six foreigners split into two sides during an argument connected to a Thai woman, which escalated from inside the soi onto the main road. Police attempted to question the injured men but were told they were too intoxicated to give coherent statements at the time. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify who was responsible and pursue charges.



A foreign man in Pattaya was attacked after causing a disturbance in traffic during the early hours of February 26. Reports say he stripped down to underwear and socks before running into the road and creating a dangerous scene. A group of Thai men then assaulted him amid the commotion. The violence reportedly stopped only after a bystander intervened and calmed the situation. The incident has circulated as another example of alcohol-fuelled disorder spilling into public spaces.

The 2026 MotoGP season begins in Thailand with the PT Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The event runs from February 27 to March 1, with practice, qualifying and a sprint race before the main race day. It’s also the final season for 1,000cc engines ahead of a switch to 850cc in 2027. Big names mentioned include Marc Márquez, Álex Márquez, and Marco Bezzecchi among the featured riders and teams. Organisers are also pairing the race weekend with fan activities and broadcasts on local platforms.



A 37-year-old Thai woman, Dujduan “Gig” Ketsaro, held a single ceremony marrying two Austrian men—Roman and Macky—who are close friends. The wedding took place on February 28 in Prakhon Chai district, Buriram, in a local-style celebration with traditional blessings and wrist-tying. The trio said they discussed the relationship openly and reached mutual agreement, with family acceptance playing a key role. The bride said each groom would provide a 1 million baht dowry, though her mother stressed the family mainly wants her to be cared for and happy. A local mayor who attended said he’d never seen a wedding like it in the province, and the bride joked that marrying two at once is what makes people remember.



Farm-gate prices for Nam Hom (aromatic) coconuts have reportedly plunged to just 1–2 baht per fruit, putting growers under severe financial strain. The Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, ordered officials to closely track the situation and roll out support for farmers and businesses across the supply chain. Authorities are also looking to expand export efforts as part of the response. An investigation is being pushed into alleged nominee firms accused of warping the market. Industry observers say the sector’s stability may depend on whether tougher protective or regulatory measures follow.



The MRT Blue and Purple lines will stop accepting MRT and MRT Plus stored-value cards from June 1, 2026. Entry will move to EMV contactless payment, such as bank cards or compatible alternatives. Top-ups for the old stored-value cards will end earlier, from April 1, 2026, both online and at stations. Single-journey tokens are also scheduled to disappear from January 1, 2027. Those token trips will be replaced with QR code ticketing as the system completes the transition.



A Russian man in Bangkok paid a motorcycle taxi rider US$100 (around 3,100 baht) after the rider helped locate the man’s missing sister. The rider posted a missing-person notice—without sharing her name—into a Facebook group used by Thai taxi riders. Sightings came in from multiple areas, and the rider later reported finding her near Pho Nimit BTS Station before taking her to Bupparam Police Station. The woman was described as last seen around Yaowarat, wearing a black-and-beige plaid dress with flip-flops, blonde hair, and a back tattoo. She was later transferred to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry for treatment, and the rider shared a photo of the US$100 note as proof of the reward.