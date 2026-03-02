Thailand News | Anutin puts evacuation plan on alert for Thais in Iran, Buriram Wedding turns heads as Thai Bride marries Two Austrian Grooms

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 2, 2026, 12:59 PM
218 3 minutes read
Thailand News | Anutin puts evacuation plan on alert for Thais in Iran, Buriram Wedding turns heads as Thai Bride marries Two Austrian Grooms | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include evacuation alerts and street violence to transport changes, economic pressures, major sports, and human-interest headlines.

Anutin Puts Evacuation Plan on Alert for Thais in Iran


 Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered emergency preparations to evacuate Thai nationals from Iran. All relevant agencies have been told to remain on 24-hour standby as tensions in the Middle East intensify. The instruction includes coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Air Force to ready aircraft if conditions worsen. Officials say protecting Thai citizens in high-risk areas is the top priority. The directive was issued on March 1, 2026, as the situation is being closely monitored.

Knife Fight Erupts in Pattaya After Dispute Involving Thai Woman


 Two foreign men were wounded during a late-night brawl near the entrance to Soi Diamond on Pattaya Second Road. One reportedly suffered stab wounds near the neck and ear, while the other was cut in the neck area, and both were taken to hospital. Witnesses said a group of five to six foreigners split into two sides during an argument connected to a Thai woman, which escalated from inside the soi onto the main road. Police attempted to question the injured men but were told they were too intoxicated to give coherent statements at the time. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify who was responsible and pursue charges.

Underwear-Clad Foreigner’s Street Chaos Ends in Beating in Pattaya


 A foreign man in Pattaya was attacked after causing a disturbance in traffic during the early hours of February 26. Reports say he stripped down to underwear and socks before running into the road and creating a dangerous scene. A group of Thai men then assaulted him amid the commotion. The violence reportedly stopped only after a bystander intervened and calmed the situation. The incident has circulated as another example of alcohol-fuelled disorder spilling into public spaces.

MotoGP 2026 Roars Into Life at Buriram Season Opener

The 2026 MotoGP season begins in Thailand with the PT Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. The event runs from February 27 to March 1, with practice, qualifying and a sprint race before the main race day. It’s also the final season for 1,000cc engines ahead of a switch to 850cc in 2027. Big names mentioned include Marc Márquez, Álex Márquez, and Marco Bezzecchi among the featured riders and teams. Organisers are also pairing the race weekend with fan activities and broadcasts on local platforms.

Buriram Wedding Turns Heads as Thai Bride Marries Two Austrian Grooms


 A 37-year-old Thai woman, Dujduan “Gig” Ketsaro, held a single ceremony marrying two Austrian men—Roman and Macky—who are close friends. The wedding took place on February 28 in Prakhon Chai district, Buriram, in a local-style celebration with traditional blessings and wrist-tying. The trio said they discussed the relationship openly and reached mutual agreement, with family acceptance playing a key role. The bride said each groom would provide a 1 million baht dowry, though her mother stressed the family mainly wants her to be cared for and happy. A local mayor who attended said he’d never seen a wedding like it in the province, and the bride joked that marrying two at once is what makes people remember.

Related Articles

Nam Hom Coconut Prices Collapse, Government Told to Step In


 Farm-gate prices for Nam Hom (aromatic) coconuts have reportedly plunged to just 1–2 baht per fruit, putting growers under severe financial strain. The Commerce Minister, Suphajee Suthumpun, ordered officials to closely track the situation and roll out support for farmers and businesses across the supply chain. Authorities are also looking to expand export efforts as part of the response. An investigation is being pushed into alleged nominee firms accused of warping the market. Industry observers say the sector’s stability may depend on whether tougher protective or regulatory measures follow.

Bangkok MRT Phases Out Stored-Value Cards and Tokens in Shift to EMV and QR


 The MRT Blue and Purple lines will stop accepting MRT and MRT Plus stored-value cards from June 1, 2026. Entry will move to EMV contactless payment, such as bank cards or compatible alternatives. Top-ups for the old stored-value cards will end earlier, from April 1, 2026, both online and at stations. Single-journey tokens are also scheduled to disappear from January 1, 2027. Those token trips will be replaced with QR code ticketing as the system completes the transition.

Bangkok Motorcycle Taxi Rider Earns Reward After Finding Missing Russian Woman


 A Russian man in Bangkok paid a motorcycle taxi rider US$100 (around 3,100 baht) after the rider helped locate the man’s missing sister. The rider posted a missing-person notice—without sharing her name—into a Facebook group used by Thai taxi riders. Sightings came in from multiple areas, and the rider later reported finding her near Pho Nimit BTS Station before taking her to Bupparam Police Station. The woman was described as last seen around Yaowarat, wearing a black-and-beige plaid dress with flip-flops, blonde hair, and a back tattoo. She was later transferred to Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry for treatment, and the rider shared a photo of the US$100 note as proof of the reward.

Latest Thailand News
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

6 hours ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

7 hours ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

8 hours ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

8 hours ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

9 hours ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

9 hours ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

9 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi flight cancellations hit 32 amid Israel-Iran unrest

9 hours ago
British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

British and French nationals injured after intervening in Pattaya brawl

10 hours ago
Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Ugandan women arrested in Koh Pha Ngan prostitution sting

10 hours ago
Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman marries 2 Austrian men in Buriram

10 hours ago
Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian retirees lodge complaint over Chon Buri housing project

10 hours ago
2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Indian men held for luring 3 victims into prostitution in Pattaya

10 hours ago
4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Brits arrested in safe robbery at Thai-British couple’s home in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam | Thaiger Thailand News

Jealous Thai man fatally shoots boyfriend in car near Ubon Ratchathani dam

3 days ago
Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force chief meets Myanmar junta leader in Naypyitaw

3 days ago
Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient skeletons found near bronze drums site in Phetchaburi

3 days ago
Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man rewards Bangkok taxi rider for locating missing sister

3 days ago
Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen iPhone led to arrest of transgender suspect in Pattaya

3 days ago
Bangkok gold shop robber&#8217;s DNA matches 2013 suspect | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robber’s DNA matches 2013 suspect

3 days ago
Drug suspect&#8217;s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect’s revenge plan cut short, shot dead by Nan police

3 days ago
Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding stop leads to arrest of Russian man on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Laotian worker says dream precedes skeleton discovery in Chon Buri

4 days ago
Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Underwear-clad foreigner assaulted after drunken outburst in Pattaya

4 days ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: March 2, 2026, 12:59 PM
218 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video