Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 11, 2026, 5:52 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Kitsana Lion

A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya is seeking accountability from the owner of a deer after the animal reportedly caused an accident that left him and his foreign passenger injured.

The rider, identified only as Kritsana, posted in the Facebook group Pong Talk asking for help to identify who owns the deer. He did not state when the incident happened, but it was believed to have occurred today, March 11, before he asked the online community for assistance.

Kritsana said the deer ran in front of his motorcycle while he was carrying a foreign passenger on Nong Mai Kaen Road near Sutthawas Temple in Bang Lamung district. He said the horn hit him, causing him to lose control and crash.

He said his motorcycle was badly damaged and both he and the passenger were injured. Kritsana added that the deer ran into the roadside forest and disappeared while he was helping his passenger after the crash.

The foreign passenger suffered a broken wrist, and Kritsana required eight stitches for injuries to his mouth and chin.

Deer on road
Photo by NBS Creation via Canva

Kritsana said his compulsory motorcycle insurance had expired, leaving him responsible for medical costs for both himself and the foreign passenger. He said he suggested the passenger seek treatment at a state hospital to reduce expenses, but the passenger refused.

Concerned about hospital fees and compensation, Kritsana said he wanted the deer’s owner to come forward and take responsibility. He added that he did not want to pursue legal action against the owner.

Kritsana said he went to Bang Lamung Hospital for further treatment, while the passenger continued treatment at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. He said the private hospital required him to settle the passenger’s medical costs within seven days.

motorcycle crash
Photo by KarenMower via Canva

The incident prompted mixed reactions online, with some users questioning how a deer could be on a public road in a residential area. However, locals in Nong Mai Kaen said they had encountered deer in the area before.

One Thai man commented that his wife and daughter had nearly crashed their motorcycle because of a deer.

Some social media users advised Kritsana to contact local administrative officials to check whether any residents keep deer as pets. Others suggested the animal may have escaped from an animal cafe known for its elephants.

