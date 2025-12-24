Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

Today, December 24, the Royal Thai Army responded to Cambodian allegations that Thailand endangered civilians through the use of cluster munitions, insisting the weapons were deployed solely against military targets and accusing Cambodian authorities of distorting the facts.

The clarification was issued by army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree following the release of images and statements by Cambodia’s Ministry of Information, as well as remarks by Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority vice-president Ly Thuch, which claimed that Thailand had used M-46 cluster munitions during several recent incidents.

Cambodian officials alleged that the M-46 munitions used by the Thai military were not merely weapons but posed dangers to civilians, describing them as traps that could remain scattered across farmland, forests and villages even after fighting ends, potentially threatening civilians, especially children.

In response, Winthai said the items cited by Cambodia were in fact dual-purpose artillery shells designed exclusively for use against military targets, explaining that once the main shell strikes its target, the submunitions contained inside immediately detonate in succession.

He stressed that such munitions do not function as anti-personnel landmines, do not remain hidden in the ground and are not designed to harm civilians.

The army spokesperson further dismissed claims that unexploded submunitions could remain after military operations, saying the allegations distorted the facts to undermine Thailand’s credibility, while reiterating that Thai forces operate in strict accordance with international humanitarian law, guided by the principles of military necessity and proportionality.

Addressing legal concerns, Winthai noted that the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which prohibits prohibits parties from using, producing, or stockpiling such weapons, is not legally binding on either Thailand or Cambodia, as neither country is a party to the convention.

The Royal Thai Army also called on the international community to review the situation fully, pointing to what it described as Cambodia’s continued use of weapons including BM-21 rocket systems, firearms, PMN-2 landmines and improvised devices, which it said have been fired into Thai territory and continue to threaten soldiers and civilians.

Winthai said Thailand remains committed to the responsible use of force under international law and stands ready to clarify facts transparently in order to protect national sovereignty and security.

In similar news, a royal cremation ceremony was held for 33 year old Army Nurse Sergeant Apisit ‘Tee’ Bunnak at Wat Pa Phutthaphawan, Kalasin province.

