Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 4:42 PM
106 2 minutes read
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

Key insights from the news

  • A foreign man allegedly slapped a Thai woman in Patong, Phuket, leading to a chaotic scene as she and her friends retaliated, captured in a viral video by a witness.
  • The altercation reportedly began after the foreign man, believed to be drunk and of Arab descent, used racist language and spat at the woman before slapping her.
  • The Thai woman emphasized that such alcohol-fueled disputes with foreign tourists are common in Patong, urging government action to enhance safety and manage nightlife disorder.
  • The incident has sparked online discussions about the need for stricter public order laws and better management of nightlife in Patong, although police have not confirmed any arrests.

A foreign man allegedly slapped a Thai woman in the face, prompting her to fight back and triggering chaos on a street in the Patong area of Phuket yesterday morning, December 23.

The incident was first brought to public attention by a Thai witness, Jeerawut Wangnurak, who shared video footage of the altercation on his Facebook account at around 6.30am. In his post, Jeerawut wrote…

“The street is always filled with chaos in the morning. I have heard that one of the foreign men started the altercation by slapping a Thai woman hard in the face.”

The video showed a Thai woman wearing polka-dot clothing carrying a black aluminium chair and attempting to throw it at a group of three foreign men. Another Thai man was also seen holding a chair and chasing after the foreigners.

Several people, believed to be the woman’s friends and bystanders, gathered on the street to watch the situation. The three foreign men were seen running away from the Thai group. One of the foreigners also picked up a chair and appeared to threaten to throw it back at the Thai group before retreating.

Thai woman engages in altercation with foreigners in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

Jeerawut’s video was later reposted by several Thai media outlets, including Channel 7. Subsequent reports confirmed that the incident took place on Rat Uthit 200 Pi Road in the Patong sub-district of Kathu district, an area known for its nightlife and heavy tourist activity.

The Thai woman involved later spoke to reporters, claiming that the confrontation began after one of the foreign men, who was allegedly drunk and believed to be Arab, used racist language and spat at her. According to her account, the situation escalated rapidly when the foreign man slapped her hard across the face.

Related Articles

The woman said the physical assault triggered an immediate reaction from her friends and people nearby, leading to the chaotic scene captured in the video.

Foreigner slaps Thai woman in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

She added that alcohol-fuelled disputes involving foreign tourists occur almost daily in the Patong area, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. The woman called on relevant government agencies to take stronger action to manage nightlife-related disorder and improve safety.

She warned that repeated incidents like this not only affect residents and workers in entertainment venues but also damage Phuket’s image as a safe tourist destination.

Foreigners and Thais engage in altercation on Phuket road
Photo via Facebook/ Jeerawut Wangnurak

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users echoing calls for stricter enforcement of public order laws, improved crowd control, and tighter management of nightlife zones in Patong.

As of now, police have not released details on whether any arrests were made or if legal action will be taken against those involved.

Thaiger QUIZ
Patong Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What triggered the altercation involving the foreign man and the Thai woman?
  2. 2. Who shared the video footage of the altercation on social media?
  3. 3. What did the Thai woman attempt to throw at the foreign men?
  4. 4. What did the Thai woman claim the foreign man used before slapping her?
  5. 5. Where did the incident take place?
  6. 6. What was the woman's call to action regarding nightlife-related disorder?
  7. 7. What did the Thai woman warn about repeated incidents like this?
  8. 8. What has been a common occurrence in the Patong area, according to the woman?
  9. 9. What was the reaction of social media users to the incident?
  10. 10. Have police released details on arrests related to the incident?

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches late-night operation to regulate homeless areas

8 seconds ago
Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

Chaos erupts on Phuket road after foreign man allegedly slaps Thai woman

19 minutes ago
Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal online coral trade leads to arrest in Bangkok

32 minutes ago
Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign passenger attacks Thai Bolt rider and flees with motorcycle

56 minutes ago
Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army rejects Cambodian claims over cluster munitions

1 hour ago
TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January | Thaiger Thailand News

TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

1 hour ago
Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Garbage truck driver shoots neighbour dead in Phatthalung

2 hours ago
Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver dies after shooting himself at shooting range

3 hours ago
Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorway 7 and 9 go toll-free over New Year holidays

3 hours ago
Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman arrested over mule accounts, fraud and blackmail

3 hours ago
Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman alarmed by repeated flirtatious notes on delivered parcels

4 hours ago
Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese gold mine owner arrested in Phuket over deadly flooding case

5 hours ago
Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and British national arrested with cocaine in Phuket

6 hours ago
Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Thai transwomen arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Laos strengthen ties with fifth friendship bridge

7 hours ago
Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Gunman remains at large after fatal shooting on Bangkok expressway

7 hours ago
Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Baby red kangaroo makes first appearance at Khao Kheow Zoo

7 hours ago
Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Four arrested in Bangkok hotel after Suvarnabhumi drone scare

23 hours ago
Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia | Thaiger Thailand News

Orangutans rescued in Thailand set to head home to Indonesia

24 hours ago
Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Navy officers investigated after nightclub brawl in Ubon Ratchathani

1 day ago
Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions remain after Myanmar detainee dies in Sri Racha jail

1 day ago
Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief dies after smashing through glass in Chachoengsao home

1 day ago
Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife of trail runner who died at Phu Kradueng pleads for answers

1 day ago
Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost baby gibbon rescued in Chiang Mai village

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 4:42 PM
106 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.