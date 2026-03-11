Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 11, 2026, 1:33 PM
535 1 minute read
Photo via the Instagram account of the foreign woman

A foreign couple drew criticism online after sharing a photo of themselves kissing at Chalong Temple in Phuket, where complaints also focused on the woman’s revealing dress.

Phuket Times posted the image yesterday, March 10, asking whether the behaviour was appropriate. Its caption said, “Appropriate or not? A foreign couple, with a woman in a revealing dress, shared a picture of themselves kissing in Chalong Temple in Phuket. Thai people complained about their acts in the comment section and got scolded.”

In the photo, the woman is seen wearing a long-sleeve animal print maxi dress with an open front. She and her boyfriend are standing and kissing in front of the main hall of Chalong Temple.

The photo was originally posted on the woman’s Instagram account last week but only recently drew attention from local media.

After Phuket Times reported the story, the woman in the picture responded strongly to the criticism from Thai netizens. It is believed that she has removed all negative comments from the post.

Foreign woman revealing dress in Phuket temple
Photo via the Instagram account of the foreign woman

Reactions among Thai social media users were divided. Some criticised the couple, saying the behaviour was inappropriate and showed a lack of understanding of Thai culture and traditions.

Others said the issue was not serious and urged locals to consider cultural differences. They suggested that people who witness inappropriate behaviour should approach tourists and explain proper practices, rather than posting about them online.

Some commenters called on the temple and relevant government departments to increase the number of signs advising foreign visitors about appropriate clothing and behaviour inside temples.

Others said attitudes have changed over time, and that kissing or revealing clothing should no longer be treated as a serious issue.

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in temple
Photo via the Instagram account of the foreign woman

The debate follows other incidents linked to cultural differences in Thailand. In February, two foreign women were criticised for attending the Chalong Temple Fair in bikinis, after a video of them walking through the fair in beachwear circulated online.

Another case was reported in Chiang Mai in January, when four foreign women were photographed sunbathing in bikinis outside a temple. Alongside criticism of their clothing, the Thai person who took and shared the photo also faced backlash over privacy concerns.

