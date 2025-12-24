TAT to unveil first tourism film with Lisa as ambassador in January

Key insights from the news Copy The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will release a tourism film featuring K-pop star Lisa as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador in early January 2026.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced that the teaser advertising film featuring Lalisa Manobal in her role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador will be released in early January next year.

TAT first revealed in October that the Thai-born K-pop star, Lisa, would officially join the agency to help promote Thai tourism worldwide. The announcement received an overwhelmingly positive response online, particularly from her global fanbase, known as Lilies.

At the time of the initial announcement, TAT shared promotional images of five popular destinations across Thailand, accompanied by the text “Amazing Thailand x LISA.”

The featured locations included Wat Arun in Bangkok, Koh Phi Phi in Krabi, Wat Sirindhorn Wararam Phu Phrao in Ubon Ratchathani, Koh Khan in Trat, and Phu Lang Ka National Park in Phayao.

The post quickly attracted attention and sparked excitement among fans and travellers, many of whom said they were eager to see Lisa featured at each of the highlighted destinations in future tourism campaigns.

In a recent update shared on TAT’s official Facebook page, the agency confirmed that the first advertising film under the collaboration is scheduled for release in early January 2026. The post also reshared a scenic image of Phu Lang Ka National Park, suggesting the location may play a role in the upcoming campaign.

According to TAT, the advertising film will be released under the concept of the “LISA Effect.” The theme draws inspiration from Lisa’s previous impact on Thai tourism, including the release of her Rockstar music video, which was filmed in Bangkok’s Chinatown, as well as her acting role as Mook in the HBO series The White Lotus.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the upcoming campaign marks another historic moment for Thailand’s tourism promotion. She explained that Lisa’s appointment as Amazing Thailand Ambassador is a key element of the authority’s brand communication strategy, aimed at strengthening Thailand’s tourism and cultural image on the global stage.

Thapanee added that the campaign is expected to build on the proven success of the LISA Effect, highlighting the global influence of Thai artists. TAT believes the collaboration will inspire real travel decisions and help drive sustainable growth in Thailand’s tourism sector through Lisa’s worldwide popularity and reach.