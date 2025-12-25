German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

A relaxing evening on Pattaya Beach Road ended in a costly mistake for a German tourist who lost over 20,000 baht to a scammer promising a “miracle” cure for baldness. This incident highlights a common trap targeting visitors in the resort city.

On December 25, 2025, at 12:30 AM, Mr. Yilmaz Yuezbazi filed a report with Police Lieutenant Colonel Sutheepan Thapsri at the Pattaya City Police Station. The 57-year-old German engineer reported losing 22,000 baht (about €600) to the scheme.

Mr. Yuezbazi explained through an interpreter that he was walking near Soi 13/2 when a foreign man approached him. The stranger started a friendly chat but quickly shifted the topic to health. He claimed a specific herbal brand had “miracle” powers to regrow hair on completely bald heads.

Trusting the man, Mr. Yuezbazi agreed to buy the product. The seller led him to a nearby herbal shop where the victim paid 22,000 baht for two jars. However, upon checking the items later, he realized they were overpriced and likely useless. He knew then that he had been tricked and went to the police for help.

Locals say this type of fraud is common in Pattaya’s tourist areas. Groups of foreigners often target visitors, using friendly conversation to gain trust before leading them to shops to buy expensive herbal remedies.

While police have helped victims get refunds in past cases, these scams continue to happen. This incident has sparked calls for authorities to take stricter action against these gangs to protect tourists and preserve Pattaya’s reputation.