Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

A Thai monk drew criticism online after a video showed him attempting to buy two bottles of beer at a convenience store before staff refused to complete the sale.

The clip was shared yesterday, March 9, by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7. In the video, the monk was seen wearing full robes as he carried two bottles of beer to the cashier and placed them on the counter.

Store workers appeared hesitant to proceed. One staff member was heard saying, “Can you get your driver or anyone else purchasing this for you?”

The monk replies that he was in a hurry, but staff continued to refuse, saying they could be arrested for selling alcohol to a monk. The monk did not argue further, left the bottles on the counter and walked out of the shop.

Under Thai law, adults over 20 can buy alcoholic drinks, including monks, and neither the buyer nor seller would face legal penalties solely for the purchase or sale in this situation.

However, Buddhist rules prohibit monks from drinking alcohol and using intoxicants. Any disciplinary action for a monk who violates the rule can vary depending on the temple abbot and the provincial monk chief.

While alcohol consumption by a monk is not prohibited under Thai law, drinking alcohol in a temple or during a religious ceremony is an offence under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. The penalty can include up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

In this case, the monk’s identity and the temple where he serves were not disclosed, and no information was provided about any possible disciplinary action.

The video prompted criticism from Thai social media users. Many commenters suggested the man may not be a genuine monk and may be wearing robes to receive free food or donations. Others said they had stopped donating to temples and monks after repeated reports of misconduct.

A similar case reported last year involved a monk criticised after being seen hugging a foreign woman at a bus terminal in Chiang Rai. Witnesses told media the monk had visited the terminal several times and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

In another case reported in January, administrative officials in Chon Buri raided a monastery in the Ang Sila area and found three monks using methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba. Officials also reported finding pornographic videos in the monks’ accommodation.