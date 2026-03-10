Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 10, 2026, 4:20 PM
161 2 minutes read
Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A Thai monk drew criticism online after a video showed him attempting to buy two bottles of beer at a convenience store before staff refused to complete the sale.

The clip was shared yesterday, March 9, by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7. In the video, the monk was seen wearing full robes as he carried two bottles of beer to the cashier and placed them on the counter.

Store workers appeared hesitant to proceed. One staff member was heard saying, “Can you get your driver or anyone else purchasing this for you?”

The monk replies that he was in a hurry, but staff continued to refuse, saying they could be arrested for selling alcohol to a monk. The monk did not argue further, left the bottles on the counter and walked out of the shop.

Under Thai law, adults over 20 can buy alcoholic drinks, including monks, and neither the buyer nor seller would face legal penalties solely for the purchase or sale in this situation.

Thai monk buys beer at 7-Eleven
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

However, Buddhist rules prohibit monks from drinking alcohol and using intoxicants. Any disciplinary action for a monk who violates the rule can vary depending on the temple abbot and the provincial monk chief.

While alcohol consumption by a monk is not prohibited under Thai law, drinking alcohol in a temple or during a religious ceremony is an offence under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. The penalty can include up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Related Articles

In this case, the monk’s identity and the temple where he serves were not disclosed, and no information was provided about any possible disciplinary action.

The video prompted criticism from Thai social media users. Many commenters suggested the man may not be a genuine monk and may be wearing robes to receive free food or donations. Others said they had stopped donating to temples and monks after repeated reports of misconduct.

Convenience store workers deny selling beer to monk
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A similar case reported last year involved a monk criticised after being seen hugging a foreign woman at a bus terminal in Chiang Rai. Witnesses told media the monk had visited the terminal several times and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants.

In another case reported in January, administrative officials in Chon Buri raided a monastery in the Ang Sila area and found three monks using methamphetamine, locally known as Yaba. Officials also reported finding pornographic videos in the monks’ accommodation.

Latest Thailand News
Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows police-like man demanding cash fine without paperwork

2 seconds ago
Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk tries to buy beer at convenience store, drawing online backlash

29 minutes ago
Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar national arrested over fuel smuggling in Kanchanaburi

54 minutes ago
Thai actress&#8217;s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress’s husband allegedly swindles 1.3 billion baht in crypto scam

2 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Malaysian research house suspends AirAsia X call as jet fuel prices surge

3 hours ago
Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man opens fire on Krabi road after seeing wife with another man

3 hours ago
Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review | Thaiger Thailand News

Government assures no oil shortage amid fuel measures review

3 hours ago
Chon Buri bar worker accuses Chinese man of attempted abduction | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri bar worker accuses Chinese man of attempted abduction

5 hours ago
Bangkok Bank’s new minimum balance rule faces criticism online | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s new minimum balance rule faces criticism online

5 hours ago
Phuket restaurant owner sparks debate for refusing serve to Israeli man | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner sparks debate for refusing serve to Israeli man

6 hours ago
Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl named Metallica goes viral, passport poses no problems

6 hours ago
6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

6 injured after boat-towing truck crashes into tuk tuk and massage shop in Phuket

6 hours ago
2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Russian women caught on CCTV taking pet cat from Phuket man

7 hours ago
Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in | Thaiger Thailand News

Two arrested after luxury watches stolen in Pattaya home break-in

23 hours ago
Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash victim dies after taken to police station instead of hospital

23 hours ago
Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Surgery case under scrutiny after conflicting accounts over post-op condition

1 day ago
CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB finds 124,200 gecko carcasses at Pathum Thani warehouse

1 day ago
Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar worker reports foreign man steals mobile from cashier counter

1 day ago
British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained | Thaiger Thailand News

British man attacks Thai police in convenience store before being restrained

1 day ago
Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram | Thaiger Thailand News

Power bank suspected after fire rips through home in Buri Ram

1 day ago
Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man kills ex-wife after she refuses to have sex with him

1 day ago
Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry monkeys swarm Hat Yai park, snatching food from visitors

1 day ago
Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen claim self-defence after stabbing Japanese man

1 day ago
How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

How does the MacBook Neo stacks up against Windows 11 laptops in 2026?

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 10, 2026, 4:20 PM
161 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.