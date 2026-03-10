Motorcycle taxi rider alleges app rider punched her in Pattaya

A motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya filed a complaint at Pattaya City Police Station yesterday, March 9, after she was allegedly punched by a male ride-hailing app rider last month, which she linked to her reporting him over a pick-up point dispute.

The complainant, identified as 57 year old Tom, said she works as a motorcycle taxi rider outside a hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri. She also holds a committee role with an association of public motorcycle taxi drivers under an EV tourism initiative in Pattaya.

Tom said that she submitted supporting documents along with CCTV footage, which she said shows the assault. She alleged the app rider struck her in the face once, leaving her with bruising and swelling.

According to her statement, the incident happened on February 23 while she was waiting for a mechanic to change the engine oil on her motorcycle at a service centre near the entrance to Soi Buakhao, on Pattaya South Road.

สายข่าวพัทยา V.2 reported that the man allegedly approached her inside the service centre, initiated a confrontation and then punched her once in front of other people who were there at the time. He then reportedly rode away quickly on a motorcycle.

Tom recognised the man as a rider who regularly picks up and drops off customers near the hotel opposite her motorcycle taxi stand.

According to her, app-based riders are supposed to pick up and drop off customers at a designated point about 20 metres away, and she has never tried to prevent riders from taking customers as long as they use the agreed point.

She alleged that the rider had repeatedly stopped in front of the hotel opposite her stand, prompting her to record images on her phone and report the matter to the association president and transport officials for legal action.

Tom believes the attack may have been driven by anger over her taking photos and reporting the ride-hailing app rider.

She added that after reporting the case, there has been no progress, and she is calling on police to urgently locate the suspect and proceed with the case.

Elsewhere, a violent street fight between motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya left one man with severe stab wounds after an argument over a traffic accident spiralled out of control. The attack, captured on CCTV, saw two young drivers ambush and stab a fellow rider in a shocking act of road rage.

