Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 24, 2025, 5:42 PM
80 2 minutes read
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Key insights from the news

  • A Russian couple was fined for engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya early on December 24, after a local witness reported the incident to police.
  • Witnesses confirmed that the couple, who had been drinking with friends, began their public display of affection before escalating to sexual activity after their friends left.
  • Police located the couple outside a nearby hotel and, during questioning, they admitted to the act and cited intoxication as a factor in their behavior.
  • The couple was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place, facing a potential fine of up to 5,000 baht, and were warned against repeating such behavior before being released.

A Russian couple face a fine after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya in the early hours of today, December 24.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a complaint from a Thai witness at around 2am, reporting that a foreign couple were having sex in a public area on Jomtien Beach. The complainant said the incident caused discomfort to nearby residents and tourists.

Police rushed to the scene following the report, but the foreign couple had already left. However, several people in the area confirmed to police that they clearly saw the couple engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs.

One witness, a 22 year old motorcycle taxi rider named Josh, told police that he and his colleagues were waiting for passengers nearby when they noticed the incident. Josh explained that the pair initially appeared to be behaving affectionately in a normal manner before the situation escalated.

Russian couple sex on Pattaya Beach
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

According to Josh, the woman later sat on the man’s lap and the couple began openly engaging in sexual activity in front of others on the beach.

Another witness, 42 year old Placraf, said the couple had arrived earlier with a group of around six to seven friends and were drinking alcohol on the beach. After their friends left the area, leaving only the two of them behind, the couple soon began engaging in the indecent act.

Some witnesses filmed the explicit action and shared the video on social media. The video quickly went viral, drawing public attention to the case.

Related Articles
Foreigners indecent act Jomtien Beach
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Following further investigation, police managed to locate the Russian couple outside a hotel in the same area, not far from where the incident occurred. Officers escorted the pair to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the couple admitted to the act. They told police that they had previously been married and later divorced, before unexpectedly meeting again while travelling with friends in Pattaya. The Russian man said he attempted to reconcile with the woman and proposed to her again.

Russian couple fined for public sex in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

The couple also admitted they were under the influence of alcohol at the time, stating that intoxication caused them to lose self-control and behave inappropriately in public.

Police charged both individuals with committing an indecent act in a public place, an offence punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht. After issuing a formal warning and instructing them not to repeat such behaviour, officers allowed the couple to leave.

