Thailand video news | Thai airport screening shake-up raises worker concerns, Singha extends F1 presence with multi-season TGR Haas partnership

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The headlines include a new airport screening policy set to roll out soon, Thailand’s ranking in global taxi scam complaints, and later, the strong online reaction to foreign travellers’ viral complaints about rude treatment in the country.

Thai airport workers have raised concerns about proposed changes to passenger screening. The new approach would reduce the use of handheld metal detectors and increase manual body searches and bag inspections. Under the proposal, officers could inspect suspicious bags without prior notice. However, they must record searches and show the footage if passengers request it. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand plans to phase out handheld detectors from January 2027. Airports would rely more on manual checks, walk-through detectors, and body scanners. Some workers say authorities have not clearly informed the public. They warnthat the changes could lead to delays, discomfort, and disputes over valuables. Meanwhile, Airports of Thailand confirmed that a higher international passenger service charge will take effect on June 20 at six airports.

A survey shared by ASEAN Now reports that Thailand ranks third worldwide for taxi scam complaints. UK insurer AllClear based the findings on more than 450 Reddit posts and 30,000 comments collected since December 2025. Thailand recorded 2,169 complaint-related comments. Turkey and India ranked higher, while Vietnam and Egypt followed. The top ten list also included Australia, Mexico, Morocco, the United States, and Canada. AllClear advised travellers to check local taxi rates before trips and report suspicious behaviour to authorities.

Thai naval officers detained a Cambodian fishing vessel off Trat after spotting it about one nautical mile inside Thai waters. A Royal Thai Navy patrol identified three Cambodian crew members on board. Officials said the boat was operating in Thai territorial waters. The vessel displayed no visible name or nationality, and officers found no documentation. The crew told authorities that a Cambodian financier had hired them. They claimed they did not realise they had crossed the maritime boundary. Authorities took the crew and vessel to the Khlong Yai district. Investigators will continue legal proceedings.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck parts of Malaysia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake hit shortly before 5 p.m. GMT on Sunday, which was early morning local time. The USGS reported a depth of 620 kilometres. The epicentre lay about 55 kilometres north-northwest of Kota Belud. Authorities issued no tsunami warning. Officials also reported no immediate damage.

A man suspected of stealing from Trang Hospital suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing security guards. Police began pursuing him after receiving reports of theft at the hospital. During the chase, the rider crashed into a concrete base and a metal pole in the Thap Thiang subdistrict. Officers found wire-cutting tools on the damaged motorcycle. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Veerapong. He sustained fractures in both legs and remains under treatment at Trang Hospital. Security staff said they saw him collect cut electrical cables and load them onto his bike. Police are preparing charges, including theft from a government facility.

A foreign tourist named Farah sparked criticism after posting a TikTok claiming Thai people treated her rudely. She said some locals ignored her questions. While she acknowledged language barriers, she argued that silence felt disrespectful. She compared her experience unfavourably with other countries and suggested locals should use translation tools or explain that they do not speak English. The video triggered mixed reactions. Many commenters defended Thai people as polite and welcoming. Others asked her to provide more context. A separate clip from her trip also drew debate after she accused a baht bus driver of rude and aggressive behaviour during what viewers believed was a fare dispute.

Thai fishermen rescued a foreign tourist after he fell from his dinghy near Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. A police officer recorded the incident and shared the footage with media outlets. The video showed the empty dinghy spinning in circles and colliding with a fishing boat. Reports say the tourist had anchored a yacht offshore and travelled toward land by dinghy. He allegedly fell overboard while the engine was still running. Fishermen pulled him from the water and helped him regain control of the boat. No injuries or damage were reported.

Singha Corporation announced a three-season partnership with the TGR Haas F1 Team as its Official Beer Partner. The deal continues the brand’s involvement in Formula 1 into 2026. The company launched the partnership in Bangkok. Team principal Ayao Komatsu attended the event alongside drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. Singha executives described 2026 as a milestone year. The brand expects representation across F1, F2, and F3 simultaneously. The company also supports Thai drivers Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak in F2 and Nanthawut Bhirombhakdi in F3. Under the agreement, Singha branding will appear on the VF-26 car, race suits, and team apparel throughout the 2026 season.