Thailand video news | Spanish couple accused of staging assault video in Chiang Mai, Phuket officials condemn racist behaviour after entry fee dispute

In Thailand video news, Jay covers stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today’s headlines include a staged assault clip in Chiang Mai, a minor quake in the north, police arrested over cannabis theft, and controversy in Phuket over racist behaviour.

A Spanish couple triggered outrage after posting a video that appeared to show a violent attack at a laundry shop in Chiang Mai. They claimed the shop assaulted them, and the clip spread rapidly online. Many viewers called for police action. Chiang Mai police reviewed CCTV footage from the shop and compared it with the viral clip. Officers quickly spotted major inconsistencies. The incident shown online did not match the events at the location. Investigators interviewed witnesses and examined the evidence. They concluded the couple staged the footage to damage the shop’s reputation and sway public opinion. Police cleared the business of any wrongdoing. Authorities now plan to prosecute the couple for filing false reports, defamation, and possible cybercrime offences. Officials also urged the public to verify claims before sharing damaging content online.

A small earthquake shook parts of Chiang Rai, startling residents overnight. The quake measured around magnitude 3.0 and struck at a shallow depth. People reported shaking walls and rumbling sounds in several neighbourhoods. Northern Thailand sits near active fault lines, so minor tremors occur from time to time. Even so, the shaking raised concern among locals. Seismological officials monitored the situation closely. They confirmed no reports of damage, injuries, or infrastructure disruption. Authorities said the tremor posed no serious threat and that aftershocks were unlikely. They advised residents to stay aware of safety procedures and report unusual activity.

Police arrested 10 suspects, including two serving officers, for allegedly stealing cash and cannabis plants from a licensed vendor. The vendor discovered the break-in after noticing missing plants and daily earnings. Investigators used surveillance footage and witness statements to identify the suspects. During coordinated raids, officers recovered stolen cash, uprooted cannabis plants, and other evidence. Thailand strictly regulates cannabis cultivation and sales, even for licensed operators. The case highlights both theft of legal property and alleged abuse of power. Authorities suspended the two officers pending legal proceedings. All 10 suspects now face charges, including theft, unlawful entry, and cannabis-related offences. Police stressed that the law applies to everyone, including members of the force.

A dispute in Phuket sparked debate after a foreign visitor complained about an entry fee at a privately run attraction. Staff members and some bystanders responded with rude and racially insensitive remarks, which drew criticism online. Phuket officials reviewed the case and confirmed the attraction had the legal right to charge an entry fee. The business clearly displayed the prices. However, authorities strongly condemned the racist comments and unprofessional conduct. Tourism leaders said businesses must balance legal practices with respectful service. They urged operators to train staff in cultural awareness and anti-discrimination standards. Officials also advised visitors to raise fee disputes through proper channels rather than confrontations.