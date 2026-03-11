Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

The viral images shared as proof that students discarded cash during the Triam Udom Suksa School entrance exam were challenged yesterday, March 10, after a clarification said the photo was not from the exam venue.

The controversy relates to the Triam Udom Suksa School entrance exam for Matthayom 4 (Grade 10), at Impact Mueang Thong Thani, where candidates were not allowed to bring money into the exam room.

This led to online claims that candidates were forced to throw cash into bins or leave it on the floor outside.

Images showing money in a rubbish bin and money placed on the ground were then posted on and widely circulated on Facebook, prompting criticism and drawing responses from several parties.

The page “ทำไมถึงเจ๊ง” later said the photo being shared was misleading, and that the man who posted it had since acknowledged the misunderstanding.

According to the page, a parent mistakenly shared a photo from another school in a different province, believing it was taken at their child’s exam venue, then deleted the post after learning it was false.

By the time it was deleted, the images had already spread across media outlets and major pages, fuelling nationwide discussion and prompting multiple checks across schools and education systems.

The page said checks later confirmed the incident described in the post did not occur. It added that the person who caused the misunderstanding issued an apology on his personal Facebook account, but noted that exam organisers and the school had already faced reputational damage and criticism.

It also claimed some media outlets had not fully corrected the story, leaving many people believing the original claim, and said a similar mistake in business could end in lawsuits and damages.

In his apology, the man said he was sorry to all parties involved, including the exam organising team, the school director, teachers, the management team, current students and alumni of Triam Udom Suksa School.

The photos were sent from the man’s nephew’s mother after she waited at the exam site all day. He said he posted them out of concern for students who might have to return to their accommodation alone, without a parent waiting, and who may not have a mobile phone to contact their family.

He apologised for any reputational harm or distress caused, insisting he acted in good faith.

On the images themselves, the man confirmed that the photo showing money in a bin was not taken at the school entrance exam at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

Khaosod reported that for the photo showing money on the floor, the full version includes a cordoned-off area and a police officer standing guard, but that section was cut out in the version shared online.

