3 Thai crew members missing after cargo ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 9:45 AM
Photo via Amarin TV

Three Thai nationals remain missing after the attack on the Thai-owned cargo vessel Mayuree Naree at the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, March 11, with 20 other crew members reported to have been rescued.

The Mayuree Naree was attacked twice by unidentified weapons while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz at about 11.30am Thailand time. The vessel is owned by Thai shipping company Precious Shipping.

The ship reportedly departed from a pier in Khalifa City, United Arab Emirates, bound for India, and was attacked shortly after getting underway. The strikes damaged the engine room and caused a fire, which was later brought under control.

BBC reported that the Royal Navy of Oman rescued 20 crew members. The report did not include details of injuries or their condition. Three Thai crew members were reported missing, with one identified as Panupong. The identities of the other two have not been disclosed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later issued a statement acknowledging that Iranian forces attacked two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, including the Mayuree Naree.

Thai cargo ship attacked near Iran
Photo via Matichon

The IRGC said the Mayuree Naree was fired upon after it ignored warnings and attempted to pass through the strait illegally. Another vessel, Express Rome, sailing under a Liberian flag, was also attacked for the same reason.

Thai social media influencer Kantouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet told Amarin TV he was contacted by families and friends of the missing crew. He said the missing men were suspected to be trapped in the engine room, but their condition has not been confirmed.

Gun said relatives tried to contact them via WhatsApp, but were unable to connect because the area is a signal-dead zone. They also suspected the communication system may have been disrupted due to escalating conflict across Middle Eastern countries.

Crew wait for rescue after Thai cargo attacked in Arabian Sea
Photo via Matichon

Following the incident, Precious Shipping issued a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand in line with legal requirements. The company said it and the crew had maintained communication with UK Maritime Trade Operations and relevant agencies prior to the voyage.

The company said it had implemented stringent safety measures and provided regular situation reports in accordance with relevant guidance.

Precious Shipping said the ship was not carrying cargo, so there was no loss of goods. It added that the vessel is covered by war risk insurance and said the incident would not affect the company’s finances.

The company said it is coordinating with relevant agencies to return the rescued crew members to Thailand as soon as possible.

Thai-owned cargo ship attacked by Iran
Photo via Matichon

