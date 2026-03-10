Trat loan shark arrested for raping 15 year old debtor’s daughter

Police arrested a loan shark who raped a 15 year old debtor’s daughter at a house in Trat province. He reportedly begged the victim’s mother to drop legal proceedings.

On March 7, the 35 year old Thai mother, Aoy, accompanied her 15 year old daughter, Eye, to Mueang Trat Police Station to file a complaint against the loan shark, later identified as 38 year old Kritsada, also known as Big.

Aoy told officers that she had noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour. She appeared depressed and spent almost all day in her bedroom. After repeatedly asking, Eye eventually told her mother that the loan shark had raped her while Aoy was at work.

She said that Big had sneaked into her bedroom on the second floor of the house and sexually assaulted her. He later contacted her via the Line app, asking her not to tell her mother.

Aoy admitted that she had taken out a 4,000 baht loan and had to pay daily interest of 400 baht. Big would come to her home to collect the interest. As she had to go to work, she left money with her daughter to give to the loan shark.

Aoy and her daughter presented the police with a medical certificate, a conversation with the suspect and semen found on the girl’s bedding as evidence.

Officers reviewed security camera footage from the community and successfully arrested Big in Chantaburi province on March 8.

The man confessed to the sexual abuse but claimed that he had acted in the heat of the moment. He apologised to Aoy and urged her to drop the legal proceedings, promising to compensate her and the girl.

Aoy demanded 200,000 baht from Big, but he asked her to reduce it to 100,000 baht. Aoy told the media that she had agreed to accept the money. Big would pay her 30,000 baht up front, followed by the remaining 70,000 baht at a later date.

This sparked online criticism that Aoy valued her daughter at only 100,000 baht. Aoy clarified to the media that she had accepted the money, but would continue to pursue the case.

The police also confirmed that Big’s actions violated criminal law and could not be compromised. Aside from child sex abuse, Big was also charged with illegally lending money to others at an interest rate exceeding the legal limit.