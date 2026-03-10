Koh Chang monkeys falsely accused of stealing foreigner’s motorcycle key

Foreign tourists on Koh Chang in Trat province asked a police officer for help, claiming a monkey stole their motorcycle key, only for the key to later be found at their accommodation following a four-hour search.

A Thai police officer shared the story on his Facebook account, ธงงัย จะใครหละ, on March 7. The post went viral, drawing more than 18,000 reactions and nearly 900 comments and shares. In his caption, the officer wrote…

“As an investigator, I received a complaint from a group of foreigners who said that a monkey had stolen their motorcycle key. I went up a mountain with them and searched for four hours,

It turned out that the foreigners had been smoking cannabis and had forgotten the key at their accommodation. The monkey should file a defamation complaint against them!”

The post prompted joking reactions from Thai social media users, including comments such as…

“From an investigator to a monkey catcher”

“Let me know if the monkeys need a lawyer.”

“Arrested them for using cannabis for recreation then.”

“Questioning the monkeys. They are victims in this case.”

“Sue them monkeys!”

“These foreigners wasted the time of both the police and monkeys.”

Some netizens noted it was fortunate the key had not actually been taken by a monkey, as retrieving it would create further complications for police and the motorcycle rental owner.

A real chaos caused by monkeys was reported in Phuket in March last year when a monkey snatched a mobile phone from a French woman.

The incident gained attention after the animal was seen filming itself on the phone, switching the camera to capture its surroundings. The tourist later posted the footage on TikTok and changed her profile picture to a monkey selfie after it went viral.

In another incident in December 2022, park rangers in Sisaket province launched a search after a monkey grabbed a tourist’s tote bag containing 50,000 baht and threw it down a cliff. Officials later recovered the bag and returned the belongings and cash to the tourist.